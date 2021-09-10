the government files a complaint against the state of Texas, where a law now prohibits almost all abortions

This law “is clearly unconstitutional,” said the Minister of Justice. The Supreme Court had refused to intervene in this case.

Since September 1, Texas has been the most difficult state in the United States to abort: abortion is now prohibited beyond about six weeks, which makes it almost impossible, with the sole exception of abortion. medical emergencies. The government of Joe Biden announced Thursday, September 9 that it was filing a complaint to obtain the annulment of this new law.

Texas law prohibits abortion once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected, around six weeks pregnant, when most women do not know they are pregnant. It does not provide for an exception in the event of incest or rape, but only in the event of a medical emergency.

This law “is clearly unconstitutional under the case law of the Supreme Court”Justice Minister Merrick Garland said at a press conference on Thursday. “The Department of Justice is responsible for defending the Constitution of the United States and the rule of law, today we fulfill this duty by filing a complaint.”

The Supreme Court of the United States has guaranteed the right of women to abort as long as the fetus is not viable, that is to say around 22 weeks of pregnancy. However, she refused to intervene for the moment in the Texas case, citing “procedural matters”, which allowed Texas law to come into effect.

This indeed includes a new device, which complicates the intervention of the federal courts: it is not up to the authorities to enforce the measure, but “exclusively” to citizens, encouraged to bring a civil complaint against organizations or people who help women to have abortions.





A week ago, Joe Biden lambasted the Supreme Court’s decision not to suspend the law and promised “an immediate response” of his government, to whom he had ordered to find “measures to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortion”.