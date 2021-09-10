the health pass obligation lifted in shopping centers

Thirteen places were still concerned in the department, where the incidence rate fell below the threshold for imposing this measure.

The health pass, set up to stop the circulation of Covid-19, will no longer be required at the entrance to shopping centers in the Rhône. The prefecture of the department announced Thursday, September 9 the lifting of the measure from Friday, in the 13 establishments concerned.

In a press release, she justifies this decision “by the evolution of the epidemic situation”. The department’s incidence rate fell by nearly 18% between August 30 and September 6, and stood at 163 weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants on that date.

The law authorizes the prefects to request the presentation of the health pass at the entrance of shopping centers of more than 20,000 square meters, if the seriousness of the health situation warrants it. It does not define an incidence threshold, but the government has instructed the prefects to implement this measure when the incidence rate exceeds 200.





On Monday, the government announced the end of this obligation for the vast majority of the centers concerned, except for 64 of them located in nine departments, including the Rhône.

This measure comes at a time when the Council of State had to examine a request for cancellation made by several Lyon shopping centers, which challenged a decision of the Lyon administrative court not to suspend the initial order of the prefect who imposed the pass.