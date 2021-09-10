The horoscope for Thursday, September 9, 2021

You can find more horoscopes and get a live consultation at 3210. You can also find a tip from Christine Haas on Instagram every day to make the most of today’s economy.

RAM

At this moment, 2nd and 3rd decan, all that can happen to you that is good is coming from others, from those who love you, or from those who make you offers that prove that they have confidence in your talent or in the quality of your your job. Because to work, you work for some time: you do not spare yourself and you sometimes have to draw on your energy reserves to finish your days. But you like it!

Taurus

For you, the opposition of the Sun and Neptune is positive (as was that of Mars with Neptune recently). You intelligently invest your energy in creative work, or in parallel activities that call on your inventiveness. Obviously, for everyone this applies in different areas. Often the Taurus is good at cooking and any form of lifestyle.

Gemini

You know, you are one of those for whom Neptune does not make life easier, 3rd decan. It’s even rather complicated because you are dealing with a parent or child who is not doing well, and the problem is impacting your life. It disorganizes you both materially, in your daily life, and especially psychologically. There are times when you feel totally helpless.

Cancer

Your brilliant business sense, especially your flair, will be the architects of success. For some it is a negotiation that you will bring to a successful conclusion, for others it is knowledge that you are going to expose and that will draw attention to you. You could, 3rd decan, get noticed by the way you express yourself. But we can also advertise you that will bring you customers.

Lion

You will not really be unhappy with your day, especially if you are from the 3rd decan: the opposition of Jupiter receives good influxes from the Moon and Venus, so you have around you the support you need if you ever get attack or if we are unfair to you. It’s probably a story, a procedure dating back to March / April that is resurfacing; until the end of the year.

Virgin

In your sign, the Sun begins a dissonance with Neptune which will perhaps remind you, less strongly, that Mars has just finished. There is certainly an awareness to be made if you are of the 3rd decan, and more precisely if you were born around September 14th. On the other hand, there is anger or an obligation to be offensive if you are born after the 19th, so if you are at the very end of the sign.





Balance

Venus completes its annual transit in your sign and will enter Scorpio tomorrow. Born after October 20, she is united with your Sun and invites you to use your charm and your art of seduction. However, a lot of Libra are artists or at least attracted to art, and you might see an exhibition, or a show that will make you happy. Unless you are more creative than ever.

Scorpio

You will be sensitive to the dissonance between the Sun and Neptune, but in a good way. That is to say, you will immediately see the duplicity, the lies, the people who play the comedy. No one can cheat on you, and yet they will try to make you swallow something. But you were not born last rain. Be careful, however, not to misjudge someone, a friend or a colleague.

Sagittarius

The Sun / Neptune dissonance that takes place from today is not foreign to you since you have just suffered that of Mars. It is a factor of confusion, uncertainty, or deception depending on the case. You need to be more wary than usual, and try to find out what kind of personality you are dealing with, 3rd decan. Especially if we offer you something, it can be bullshit.

Capricorn

The 3rd decan as a whole receives good aspects from the Sun, Neptune and Mars. You are surrounded by benevolent waves, which sublimate your intellect and your understanding of the world around you. It doesn’t make you any more optimistic, but let’s say that in today’s times you will be a little less pessimistic and you will find yourself favoring the bright side of things.

Aquarius

2nd and 3rd decan, you are happier to live than usual, you like your daily life more and especially that you have a good amount of hope and projects in store. You need it, it’s an essential ingredient for everyone and especially your sign. You can’t live without having plans and it looks like one of them is going to take a good turn soon.

Pisces

Sorry for you 3rd decan, but you will still have to manage the presence of Neptune in your sign because the Sun will oppose this planet. In a chart, the star of the day represents authority, the father, the boss, someone you admire, but because of Neptune’s opposition you are very disappointed with this person. Either he or she has promised you wonders, or he or she is someone who is not well.

The editorial staff recommends you