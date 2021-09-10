the incredible true story of the two policemen rescued from the ruins of the twin towers

The terrifying images of the attacks of September 11, 2001 are fondly remembered. With in particular the crash of planes on the towers of the Wolrd Trade Center then the collapse of these. Directed by Olivier Stone, World Trade Center tells the incredible story of two police forces rescued from the disaster.
Everyone remembers it. For the whole world, September 11 is now a special date. Everyone remembers what they did on that terrible day in 2001, and the younger generations learn about these events from the books. For the 20 years of the most terrible terrorist attack in history, the channels are increasing the number of programs, as W9 did in 2019 with the minute-by-minute story of the attack on the two towers of the World Trade Center. Chilling images, which fiction has also looked at, notably with the series The Looming Tower, which looks back on the failure of US intelligence services to predict attacks. In another genre, Oliver Stone has chosen to tell another story around the collapse of the Twin Towers.
World Trade Center, when Oliver Stone examines the attacks of September 11, 2001
As often, American cinema quickly looked at its history, with many feature films released just a few years after September 11, 2001. Thus Flight 93 by David Greengrass (2006) looked back on the revolt of the passengers of the plane which crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Great observers of America’s wounds, Oliver Stone has chosen to focus on emotion and a beautiful story in the midst of chaos. In World Trade Center released in theaters in September 2006, the filmmaker examines the barely believable story of police officers trapped in the rubble of the Twin Towers.
Will Jimeno and John McLoughlin, two survivors of the South Tower collapse
As soon as the alert was given on the morning of September 11, Will Jimeno and John McLoughlin of the Port Authority Department went with their unit to the South Tower of the World Trade Center, which was on fire. As they try to rescue those trapped on the upper floors, the building collapses. Two of the policemen died instantly, a third a little later during the collapse of the North Tower, Will Jimeno and John McLoughlin are wounded but alive, trapped under tons of rubble. Only able to rely on themselves, they hold on thanks to a freight elevator that has created an air pocket that keeps them alive. Ten hours after the disaster, the American soldiers heard their calls for help. Will Jimeno is saved after 13 hours, John McLoughlin after 22 hours of waiting. Both retired shortly after the attack and remain physically marked by the terrible ordeal they endured.