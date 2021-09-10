The iPhone 13 reveals its last big secret just before its presentation

While its presentation is expected this Tuesday, September 14, the iPhone 13 can be seen at a third-party reseller and unveils its colors.

A few days now separate us from the official presentation of iPhone 13, scheduled for Tuesday, September 14. But if we already know a lot about the future flagship of Apple, some information was still unclear, such as the colors of the new models or the storage capacities chosen by Apple. A leak from a Ukrainian dealer shared by MacRumors has just provided an answer to these two questions.

As for the colors, there would be a lot of change. In the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, the green model would come out of the catalog and would be replaced by a new pink shade. We would therefore end up with six colors: black, white, blue, mauve, red and pink. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would be entitled to a new bronze color, replacing the pacific blue of the iPhone 12 Pro. The graphite would disappear to give way to a mat black model with the most beautiful effect.





Finally, with regard to storage capacities, Apple would only offer its iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini in 64 GB and 128 GB versions. The 256 GB version would disappear from the catalog. As for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, we would keep the 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage variants.

The 1TB model, announced by some rumors, would not finally see the light of day. It remains to be seen if all this is confirmed after Apple’s Keynote. As a reminder, this will be held online this Tuesday, September 14, 2021. We meet from 7pm to discover all the news live.