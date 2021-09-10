The Italian TGV arrives at Paris-Lyon

The opening to competition of high-speed services starts with the link to Italy via Lyon. The Italian national operator will launch with modest means against the SNCF.

Paris-Lyon, the imperial artery so named since its inauguration by Napoleon III, will be at stake by the end of the year in a TGV SNCF match against Frecciarossa, the Red Arrow of the national operator Italian Trenitalia. It is currently refining its offer on the Paris-Lyon-Turin-Milan route. Since the end of last year, any foreign operator has been authorized to run its trains (classic and TGV) on French territory, under the same conditions as the SNCF. Cabotage is authorized by the EU, i.e. transporting passengers not only between Paris and Italy but also between Paris and Lyon. An attractive line, it is the busiest high-speed section in Europe. With nearly 45 million passengers in 2017, this represented a third of SNCF’s annual TGV traffic.





READ ALSO – How the state resuscitated the night train (after abandoning it)

Two Frecciarossa per day

Trenitalia could display the brand of its subsidiary Thello, already used for the Paris-Venice night train and the Marseille-Milan day train (both stopped today). The timetable has not yet been published, but we know that five Frecciarossa 1000 trains, able to run in France, have been dedicated to it. This, by keeping a reserve train at the depot for maintenance, makes it possible to ensure two daily outings and returns in each direction. The offer is minimalist compared to that of the SNCF which offers an hourly connection between […] Read more

You may also be interested in this content: