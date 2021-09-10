The Last of Us: the HBO series shows its sets in photos, first verdict

If there is one highly anticipated project in the film industry, it’s The Last of Us produced by HBO. Very ambitious and apparently benefiting from a large budget, the design is progressing well… and today we are entitled to the first pictures of the surroundings.

Faithfully adapting a work like The Last of Us is not easy and especially if you want to keep the same quality of writing and emotion as Naughty Dog. Fortunately, HBO has surrounded itself well, in particular by arming itself withpart of the production behind the Chernobyl series … but also by recruiting Neil Druckmann himself, director and co-writer of The Last of Us Part II. Suffice to say that we are particularly curious to see the final result.

And the end result is taking shape and getting closer. We already know that the shooting of the first episode ended recently, and that that of the other nine is currently in full swing. While waiting for the fateful date of a first trailer, an anonymous person present on the set allowed himself a few photos of the surroundings, which were (of course) found on the web. We can see a devastated Boston in prolonged quarantine, military tents and messages of hope in support. Places reminiscent of the very beginning of the adventure, offered in 2013 on PlayStation 3.





As a reminder, on the casting side, we will find Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Nico parker (Sarah), or even Jeffrey Pierce, Tommy’s voice actor in video games, who will play here an original character. Besides, the actor recently confessed that the script was one of the best he had ever seen. Enough to make the sauce rise quite easily.