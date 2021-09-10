More

    The new 2021 LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar has just arrived and is already on sale!

    Amazon has just put online the new edition of the famous LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar with a first discount for the fastest.

    A flagship advent calendar for several years, the LEGO Harry Potter 2021 Advent Calendar (76390) is already available at Amazon at a reduced price: 25.49 euros instead of 29.99 euros. Be careful, because everyone knows that this highly sought-after calendar will quickly run out of stock!

    Featuring 24 windows that open to each reveal a surprise to build and play with, the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar allows you this year to recreate the arrival of the letters from Hogwarts in the fireplace, taking in the gold in Gringott’s chest, meet Hedwig and more!


    The latter includes 6 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Dudley Dursley and Gripsec as well as accessories. Bonus of this new edition, behind window 24 hides a colorful spinning top that will allow you to have an even more exciting experience with the board game printed on the calendar! Note that it also includes 2 random wizard card tiles (16 to collect in total) to make the atmosphere before Christmas magical.


