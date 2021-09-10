The new role of Cyril Hanouna in Balance your post leaves Internet users perplexed

Cyril Hanouna swapped his place as presenter and tried a whole new role in Libra ton post, this Thursday, September 9. A change that left Internet users somewhat perplexed …

This Thursday, September 9, Cyril Hanouna presented a new issue of “Do not touch My TV”. Obviously, part of the show was devoted to the tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo. Throughout the evening, he warned viewers that a friend of the late actor was going to give him a gift. And that long-awaited moment took place in “Balance your Post“. Jeff Domenech brought an autographed photo that Bébel left him before disappearing. Suffice to say that the emotion won over the entire construction site and Cyril Hanouna could not hold back his tears. This passage upset many Internet users. .

Cyril Hanouna in mode “columnist“

And if this emotional sequence particularly moved Internet users, one detail quickly caught the attention of them. To their surprise, it was finally Éric Naulleau who was in charge of “Balance your post“. Cyril Hanouna therefore found himself at the table of columnists and guests. An extremely rare fact in the show and it did not fail to bother the Twittos. This unexpected change of role left them perplexed …





“He’s starting to take a nosedive”

Moreover, this change of place has, it seems, not convinced Cyril Hanouna. Viewers analyzed the presenter’s attitude and got the impression that he was bored, or even going downright. “fall asleep“, sitting on his stool …

“He could have waited for the ad”

Moreover, Cyril Hanouna left the stage without warning anyone and did not say goodbye to his audience. Some Twittos regretted the fact that he did not wait for the commercial break to leave …

In any case, Eric Naulleau did not seem to be unanimous with the Web, this Thursday, September 9. Internet users have repeatedly demanded that Cyril Hanouna take over the controls of the show, especially for this tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo.

One thing is certain, it is that the emotion was at its peak on the set of “Balance your post“. The testimonies of those close to Jean-Paul Belmondo plunged viewers into a whirlwind of nostalgia.

