the new series and new films in the catalog in September 2021

To restart the school year, Netflix whistles the return of flagship series. This is the case of Casa de Papel which launches its last season just like Lucifer. The uninhibited teen series Sex Education is back for a third season. As for films and documentaries, September 11 celebrates its 20th anniversary after a look back at the tragic events.

Netflix is ​​not very charitable with students returning to school. To celebrate the start of the new school year, the platform has announced a catalog of novelties quite rich in series and films. La Casa de Papel is back for the first part of its final chapter just like season 3 Sex Education or the latest misdeeds of Lucifer.

And for the fans, see you on September 25 for the very first event Tudum.

Series releases on Netflix in September 2021

La Casa de Papel

The most famous robbers in red outfits are back for the 5th season called “Final Part Volume 1”. They’re really going to have to manage to get out of it at some point and things start out badly …

Sex Education

Season 3 arrives on September 17th and it’s the return of the Moordale students with their sexual procrastination. A new principal arrives and goes to war against sexuality, couples form, and the shy Otis continues to run his sex counseling practice with Maeve.

Lucifer

As La Casa de Papel, it should be the last for his devils. The sexy Lucifer returns to service for a final season on September 10.

Series outputs

Film and documentary releases on Netflix in September 2021

If the series will be particularly closely scrutinized, the film catalog does not have to be ashamed either. For French cinema enthusiasts who want to perfect their culture or revisit classics, the video streaming service opens an Agnès Varda cycle with multiple films. If you are more American cinema, September announces Jerry maguire, one of Tom Cruise’s funniest roles as a player agent, Grease, classic of the musical with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the nostalgia of the 1960s, or even Gone Girl, breathtaking thriller in which Ben Affleck searches for his missing wife. And to scare you, Poltergeist on TV screen, do you like it?

Kate

Poisoned, a formidable agent (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has less than 24 hours to take revenge on her enemies. But it is with the daughter of a former victim that she will form an unexpected relationship. With Woody Harrelson

Turning Point: September 11 and the war on terror

There was a before and a after September 11th. This 5-part documentary series looks back on the terrorist attacks in the United States, shedding light on the events of previous decades.





Schumacher

Netflix is ​​dedicating a documentary to Michael Schumacher, one of the greatest Formula 1 champions in history, who fell into a coma after a skiing accident. His career is to be (re) discovered on September 15.

Film and documentary releases

Series and films leaving the catalog in September 2021

To make room for newbies in the classroom, others have to leave their seats. And like every month, Netflix lets slip former residents, whose saga animates Naruto:

