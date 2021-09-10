the overwhelming duo of Grand Corps Malade and Leïla Bekhti

We had discovered his voice in comedy Everything that shines, and today, Leïla Bekhti proves once again that she is not only an actress, but also a singer. Alongside Grand Corps Malade, the versatile artist delivers a beautiful, powerful and essential slam on the family.

Grand Corps Malade is back with a reissue of Ladies, his hit album. The opportunity to unveil new versions and original duets alongside Kimberose, Melody Gardot and of course Leïla Bekhti. And precisely, among the most anticipated titles, there is The sense of family which evokes the precious links of blood and heart. With this first collaboration, Leïla Bekhti is thus embarking on the musical adventure.

As its title suggests, this song is an ode to the family: to parents, children, friends and all. “Those who have become essential”. The clip is scheduled for release this Friday, September 10. Here is the teaser shared on the slammer’s Instagram account:

And for those who can no longer wait to discover this song, both intimate and universal, here is the audio shared this Thursday, September 9 on the YouTube page of Grand Corps Malade:

Here are the lyrics transcribed below:

” I find it hard to imagine my life without my loved ones,

When I say a little bad, in fact, I don’t imagine it at all.

They are my benchmarks, my bases, my compliments, my reproaches

Without them, I’m not whole, I don’t want them far, often, everywhere

With them, we are not afraid of silence, we have nothing to prove to ourselves.

A kind of team without a replacement, without a captain.

In this team, you laugh, you moan, you progress, you want to stay very far from the star-system where you stay late if you like.

If I ever had to lose everything, if the wheel turned around,

I would only need their presence to keep life easy.

It doesn’t matter what’s on the table, what’s around is what matters.

What i feel i wanna tell them

I think I have a sense of family





I find it hard to imagine my life without relatives,

When I say a little bad, in fact, I don’t imagine it at all.

It is with them that I advance, with serenity in my pockets

If they don’t share it with me, no happiness is worth it

And conversely, there is nothing that hurts me more

What to imagine their faces when they learned that my 20 years would be cruel, that my future was looking bleak.

The drama is shared, but it does not calm the mind

They transmitted to me all that I would like to transmit in turn

It is thanks to them that I am at peace and that I do not go into a spin.

Their unassuming humanity, their straightforward benevolence

What I owe them, I wanna tell them

I think I have a sense of family

Obviously when you’re a mom your heart explodes and forever

We give you the ultimate role, the one that changes you viscerally,

You didn’t know it was possible to generate so much love

I can’t find words strong enough, it’s so, so …

Obviously when you’re daron, all the cards are redistributed

They’re in my head, in my belly, in my blood every second,

I only have them for certainty, I will have to get used to it

I discovered the visible and strongest links in the world

Children are galleys that we couldn’t even conceive of

They make us completely phew, but in a smile we waver

You only want them to fall asleep and when they sleep you want to see them.

Yeah, we became the ones we messed up

I think we have a sense of family

And the sense of family is also the sense of friendship

I can introduce you to brothers and sisters who do not have the same blood

Brothers of hope, sisters of heart, galley or neighborhood

Make adult projects in teenage brains

The family is also those who have become essential

Those who know you, reveal you, support you and protect you

Those who speak to you with their mouths closed because the heart is tangled

If you want to sign with me, you have to sign with the whole procession. “

All simply magnificent.