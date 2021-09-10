The Paris Bourse in the green still carried by the ECB

The Paris Bourse was up 0.45% on Friday morning, still driven by the positive appreciation of the ECB’s announcements the day before, which kept its accommodating speech and by luxury stocks.

Around 9:30 a.m., the CAC 40 index advanced 29.83 points to 6,714.55 points. The day before, it had increased by 0.24%.

“The ECB does not want to go first. It seems risky, even foolish, that the ECB announces a + tapering +”, that is to say a reduction in its monetary support measures for the economy, “before the Fed does not give the details of its own, “said Tangi le Liboux, analyst for broker Aurel BGC.

ECB President Christine Lagarde kept an accommodating speech, trying to reassure investors of the institution’s desire to remain very attentive to the markets and not to relax its support before the economic situation has been restored in the long term.

She also announced that the support mechanisms for the economy would be reviewed the next time in December, giving investors a new timetable.





Investors also continue to watch economic indicators to assess the resistance of countries to the Delta variant.

In France, industrial production continued to grow in July (+ 0.3% over one month), reported Insee. Conversely, growth in the United Kingdom slowed sharply in July, with gross domestic product showing a modest increase of 0.1%.

Luxury reassured by China

The podium of the CAC 40 was occupied by values ​​of luxury, heavyweights of the rating.

LVMH gained 2% to 671.60 euros, Kering 1.12% to 703.80 euros and Hermès by 1.36% to 1,307 euros.

These values, dependent on the Chinese market, benefit from the relaxation in the Sino-American relationship: the two presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for the first time in seven months.

Atos relegated, Eurofins promoted

The IT services specialist Atos lost 2.69% to 41.24 euros, last place in the CAC 40. It will exit the flagship Paris index after September 17, announced the operator of the Paris Stock Exchange, Euronext, Thursday evening. Over the week, its decline is 8.57%, and nearly 45% since January 1.

The French giant of analysis laboratories, Eurofins Scientific will take its place. The group rises 1.31% to 125.74 euros after this news, which brings its gains since the beginning of the year to 83.21%.

Euronext CAC40