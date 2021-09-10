The Paris Bourse reassured by the ECB

The Paris Bourse ended up slightly up 0.24% on Thursday, welcoming the meeting of the European Central Bank, during which the institution announced the reduction in its support, but also noted the economic improvement in the euro area .

The flagship CAC 40 index rose 15.83 points to 6,684.72 points. The day before, it had fallen by 0.85%.

Nervous at the start of the day, with the first exchanges in sharp decline, the Parisian rating returned to the green at the time of the first announcements from the European Central Bank.

The ECB has decided on a “moderate” slowdown in its debt redemptions, but its president Christine Lagarde assured at a press conference that it was not a “tapering”, that is to say the gradual withdrawal of monetary stimulus .

The Frankfurt institution at the same time drew up an optimistic picture of the economic situation, estimating that economic activity in the euro area should “exceed its pre-pandemic level” by the end of the year, and by raising its growth forecasts.

The ECB has also revised upwards its inflation forecasts for the next three years. If the price increase should exceed 2% in 2021, it considers that this acceleration is “transient”, and that the pace should fall below this strategic threshold from 2022.





It made an appointment in December for a new reassessment of its monetary policies.

These actions and words significantly reduced sovereign interest rates in Europe, with the French 10-year rate losing six basis points.

This drop in yields also contributed to the rise in share prices, assets favored by confident investors.

Another positive sign came from the United States, where weekly jobless claims continued to decline.

Sanofi sanctioned after a failed attempt

The pharmaceutical group Sanofi announced Thursday that its first phase III trial evaluating rilzabrutinib in the treatment of a rare autoimmune skin disease had not met its primary endpoint, nor its secondary endpoints. His title lost 1.75% to 83.31 euros.

Highly recommended Safran and Pernod Ricard

Safran rose to the top of the CAC 40, and jumped 3.13% to 104.74 euros, after JPMorgan maintained its recommendation to “overweight”.

Pernod Ricard took 0.89% to 187.65 euros also after a recommendation from JPMorgan.

Airbus and Tata partners

Airbus (+ 1.30% to 115.20 euros), the European aerospace giant, took advantage of the rise in Safran and concluded with the Indian conglomerate Tata a historic agreement of 3 billion dollars for the manufacture of military planes for India, according to the Indian Ministry of Defense.

Euronext CAC40