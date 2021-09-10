the pope distributes 15,000 ice creams to prisoners

CHARITY – A donation made during the particularly hot summer in Italy.

A breath of fresh air in Roman prisons. This summer, as the heat hit Europe including Italy, Pope Francis distributed 15,000 ice creams to inmates of two Roman prisons, the Vatican revealed in a statement. The pope’s works of charity, headed by his chaplain, the Polish cardinal Konrad Krajewski, made it clear that they had not taken a summer vacation, eager to increase visits to prisons.





It was the inmates of the huge prison centers of Regina Coeli and Rebibia, in Rome, who had the surprise of tasting “gelati” offered by François. The good works of the Sovereign Pontiff have also taken small groups of homeless people to the seaside this summer, also organizing them relaxing afternoons with dinner in a pizzeria.

They were also very active in shipping medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to the poorest countries, such as Madagascar, which received a tomograph worth $ 600,000.

Find this article on 20minutes

You may also be interested in this content:

Read also :

Child crime: UN experts call on the Pope to prevent sexual violence against children

Vatican: Pope Francis returns home 10 days after colon surgery

Vatican: A racing bike offered to Pope Francis