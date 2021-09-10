The price of Ethereum could reach $ 50,000 and Solana $ 4,000 quickly?

The number of global cryptocurrency investors has exceeded 100 million this year. It comes after bitcoin and many altcoins surged in 2021.

Many crypto assets are set to hit their ATH for the second time this year. And in the midst of this bullish rally and other factors, one can speculate that the price of Etherum may reach $ 50,000 and the price of Solana $ 4,000 soon. But how ?

Let’s go back to 2017, where the price of Bitcoin was at $ 3,800 and ETH was trading at $ 180. Surprisingly, the current price of ETH is trading at the price of BTC of 2017. And SOL is trading at the price of ETH, which was 3 years old. Well, with a look at the history and roadmap of ETH and SOL over the next three years, they have the potential to establish new bars like BTC.

The year 2017 was the brand year for bitcoin as the price nearly jumped 1,700% from $ 1,724 to $ 17,408. The main reason for this is that most of the major cryptocurrency exchanges have entered the cryptocurrency market. With unique features like staking, futures trading, and more. On top of that, there has been a huge increase in institutional investment. Additionally, BTC closed the year with a market cap of $ 336 billion. And so a similar uptrend could be in place for the price of Ethereum.





Ethereum price rally stronger than Bitcoin

It is known that the price of ETH follows the trend of the price of BTC from the beginning. So, during the bullish episode of 2017, the price jumped almost identical in percentage. Yet lately the ETH rally has gained immense momentum, resulting in a 3x percentage rise against bitcoin.

The current rise was found to be stronger for ETH than for BTC, as the former saw an increase of almost 1,730%, compared to 400% for BTC. And therefore increase the possibility of a huge uptrend that awaits in the next few days.

On the other hand, the price of Solana, which currently hovers around $ 190, also looks like the price of ETH in the 2017-18 bull run. And so like ETH, the price of SOL could also gain a 4-digit figure in the next 3-4 years. Solana’s future projects on chain governance and GitHub projects as well as the upcoming ETH 2.0 giant could bring the expected rally to life.