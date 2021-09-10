the prosecution plans to appeal Boateng’s conviction

Jérôme Boateng was sentenced Thursday by a Munich court to a fine of 1.8 million euros for having violated his ex-girlfriend in 2018. But the Munich prosecutor’s office, which had requested a suspended sentence against the defender of OL, does not rule out appealing.

The case may not be over. The Munich prosecutor’s office, which had requested a suspended prison sentence against Jérôme Boateng, finally sentenced to a heavy fine for domestic violence, said on Friday that it was considering appealing.

The prosecution “examines whether to appeal the judgment,” senior prosecutor Anne Leiding told AFP, the day after Boateng’s conviction, for having abused his ex-partner, mother of two children, in 2018. The former defender of Bayern Munich, who arrived free this summer in Lyon, formally denies the facts.





A fine of 1.8 million euros

An 18-month suspended prison sentence, accompanied by a fine of 1.5 million euros, had been requested against the 33-year-old German world champion. The Munich court finally sentenced him Thursday evening to a fine of 1.8 million euros, without suspended prison sentence. He faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The victim notably reported that, while on vacation in the Caribbean, the player first threw a lantern at her during a heated argument. Having missed her, he then aimed and hit her with an insulated box, which injured her right arm. According to Boateng, on the contrary, it was his companion at the time who showed aggression and even injured him on the lip when hitting him.

Part of the German selection during the world title obtained in Brazil in 2014, he was dismissed by the former coach Joachim Löw in early 2019, in the wake of the disaster in Russia (elimination in the first round). In his first list last week, new coach Hansi Flick did not call on him.