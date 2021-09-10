More

    the PSG at the origin of the big problems of Boateng?

    The verdict on Jérôme Boateng fell yesterday evening. Accused of domestic violence on his ex-girlfriend in a suite of a luxury hotel in the Caribbean in 2018, the new OL stopper was fined 1.8 million euros. His ex-wife criticized him for throwing a glass lantern at her that would not have hit her.

    Boateng then allegedly insulted her and threw a cooler bag which injured her arms. Then he would have disappeared before coming back to attack her by pulling her hair violently. “The player’s finally aborted transfer to PSG in the summer of 2018 would have been a recurring subject explaining their frequent disputes,” explains L’Équipe. Close to an agreement with the club in the capital, Boateng had several violent exchanges with his partner who did not want to leave Munich. “

    The former Bayern Munich player (2011-2021) tried to defend himself, refuting all of his ex-girlfriend’s attacks, but he particularly angered the judge because of his lack of confidence, speaking both too little audibly and swallowing his words ,. At worst, Boateng faced a maximum penalty of five years in prison and the loss of custody of his 10-year twins in a procedure he had not kept OL informed before signing his contract with the Lyon club this summer.

    Found guilty of assault and battery on his ex-partner yesterday in Munich, German defender Jérôme Boateng (33) was sentenced to a financial penalty. OL were not aware of the current procedure!

