The rebound in tax revenues will slightly reduce the public deficit

Posted on Sep 10, 2021 at 6:00 AMUpdated Sep 10, 2021, 8:37 AM

Throughout the summer, from employment to growth, positive signals followed one another for the French economy. The trend does not look different for the fiscal situation. Thus the finance bill (PLF) for 2022, which the government must present on September 22 in the Council of Ministers, promises to be under much more favorable auspices than what was envisaged at the beginning of July thanks to tax and social revenues which come in abundance in the boxes. So much so that Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy, now feels obliged to specify that he does not intend to “spend all the fruits of growth, a part going to the reduction of the debt”, history of not to set up a debate on a tax pot.

In fact, the figures that the government is preparing to send to the High Council for Public Finances are much better than those that had been unveiled two months ago in the National Assembly during the budget orientation debate. Certainly, Bercy has been careful not to be too optimistic, by keeping its growth forecasts unchanged for this year and next year (+ 6% then + 4%). But the momentum that has been initiated is already having resounding and stumbling effects.

Lower fiscal pressure

“We have very good news on the receipts of the three principal taxes, the VAT, the income tax (IR), and the corporation tax (IS)”, one indicates to Bercy. This should also be valid for social contributions. The recovery is fueling the State and Social Security coffers, so even the government must put the last touches next year (with the new reduction in the corporate tax rate and the continued abolition of the corporate tax. housing) to the 50 billion euros in tax cuts over the five-year term. In fact, despite this fiscal good fortune, the rate of compulsory levies should fall further next year, from 43.7% of GDP in 2021 to 43.5% against around 45% in 2017.





In any case, this influx of cash in the coffers considerably facilitates the task of the government to complete its budget. “This PLF will be that of sustainable growth, and will be consistent with the budgetary orientation that has been ours since the start of the five-year term, placed under the seal of responsibility”, assures Bruno Le Maire. The deficit is now expected at 8.4% of GDP at the end of 2021, while the forecast was 9.4% two months ago. Same trend for 2022, at -4.8% against -5.3% announced in July.

Lower debt

Suddenly, debt will also be lower, even if it remains at extremely high levels, below 116% of GDP this year and 114% of GDP next year. “This PLF supports and strengthens our growth, a necessary condition for the repayment of our debt,” says Olivier Dussopt, Minister for Public Accounts.

However, these figures will change further. If Bercy was able to integrate the cost of the “Beauvau de la sécurité” which is to be unveiled next week and announcements for Marseille, this is not the case for the commitment income and the investment plan, including arbitrations. are still expected. This should therefore increase the bill for the increase in public spending, expected to at least 11 billion euros. This will not include an envelope for emergency aid in the face of the pandemic, since it will remain a remainder from 2021 anyway.

Even with new costly measures, Bruno Le Maire ensures that the deficit will be less than the 5.3% envisaged in July, since part of the fiscal good fortune “will go to deleveraging”. The Minister of the Economy does not want to be locked into a debate similar to that experienced by Lionel Jospin in 2001, when it was a question of spending the “tax pot”. “The situations have nothing to do with it. Today we have to find a good balance between economic recovery and recovery of public accounts. There is a virtue in the balance and the golden mean, ”we assume at Bercy. Clearly, the time has come for budgetary “at the same time”.