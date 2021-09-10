The results are promising, the development of a French nasal vaccine against Covid is progressing

This is only the beginning, but the first results are satisfactory. Inrae researchers are developing a nasal vaccine. Its main asset: its resistance to variants, and transmission.

Towards a nasal spray to get vaccinated against Covid?

What if the future was the nasal vaccine? This is the bet of a French team from the University of Tours and the National Institute of Agronomic Research INRAE, which has just returned very positive results on animals. It is a starting point that gives good hope for commercialization for humans by 2023.. The interest of this vaccine candidate, which is added to so many others in development all over the world, is its mode of administration: through the nose. What is original and should, in addition to the prevention of serious forms, have an effect on transmission. Because it is the Achilles heel of existing vaccines.

Reduce contamination between vaccinees

Because vaccines like Pfizer, Moderna or AztraZeneca, protect us from the most severe forms but they do not completely prevent transmission. They only reduce the risk by half.

The vaccinated person can still infect those around him. It is on this point especially that the promoters of the nasal vaccine believe they can score points.

The viral load is mainly found in the nose, it is the main gateway for the virus. Developed from nanoparticles, this nasal vaccine has been shown to be effective in mice. It generates a local defense in the nose, and should also prevent the vaccinated subject from being contaminated and then spreading the virus.. Specialist in immunology, Professor Isabelle Dimier-Poisson developed the vaccine: “The principle of the nasal vaccine is to induce an immune response in the nose so that this immune response acts very early and ensures that the virus no longer has the capacity to multiply and therefore no longer has the ability to be propagated. “

This vaccine candidate has been tested on hamsters, the concept has been proven, affirms Isabelle Dimier-Poisson: “We stopped the virus from multiplying very early. The viral load was undetectable in their lungs.”

The advantage with such a vaccine, if it effectively prevents contamination in humans, could ultimately be the abandonment of barrier gestures.. This vaccine would also be effective against the variants because it arms the defense against several proteins of the virus and not only the Spike protein. It looks like a classic syringe with a plastic tip spraying microdroplets. Another advantage is that this vaccine is easily transported, there is no need for a super freezer. It can be stored at 20 degrees for several months. In the world, less than ten teams are working on this mode of administration.