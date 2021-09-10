More

    Lewis Hamilton sets the fastest time of the session: 1 minute and 20’926 seconds. In the virtual first row we find the current leader of the championship, Max Verstappen.

    Valtteri Bottas is 3rd ahead of Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly.

    Fernando Alonso (Alpine) enters the Top 10: 8th place for the Spanish rider.

    In the second part of the ranking, we find Charles Leclerc (11th), Lando Norris (12th) and Esteban Ocon (15th).

    Here are the full results of Free Practice 1:

    1. Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes
    2. Max Verstappen – Red Bull
    3. Valtteri Bottas – Mercedes
    4. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin
    5. Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri
    6. Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin
    7. Carlos Sainz – Ferrari
    8. Fernando Alonso – Alpine
    9. Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren
    10. Sergio Perez – Red Bull
    11. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
    12. Lando Norris – McLaren
    13. Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo
    14. Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri
    15. Esteban Ocon – Alpine
    16. Robert Kubica – Alfa Romeo
    17. George Russell – Williams
    18. Nicholas Latifi – Williams
    19. Nikita Mazepin – Haas
    20. Mick Schumacher – Haas

    to summarize

    In this article, you can discover the results of free practice 1 of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. This Friday, we will also attend qualifying (6:00 p.m.). The program on the Monza circuit will continue on Saturday with free practice 2 (12:00 p.m.) and the sprint race at 6:00 p.m. which will decide the starting grid for the race on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

