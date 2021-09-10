the results of free practice 1

Zapping Autonews racing Porsche Mission R: the concept of electric pistarde in video

Lewis Hamilton sets the fastest time of the session: 1 minute and 20’926 seconds. In the virtual first row we find the current leader of the championship, Max Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas is 3rd ahead of Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly.

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) enters the Top 10: 8th place for the Spanish rider.

In the second part of the ranking, we find Charles Leclerc (11th), Lando Norris (12th) and Esteban Ocon (15th).

Here are the full results of Free Practice 1:

Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes Max Verstappen – Red Bull Valtteri Bottas – Mercedes Lance Stroll – Aston Martin Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin Carlos Sainz – Ferrari Fernando Alonso – Alpine Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren Sergio Perez – Red Bull Charles Leclerc – Ferrari Lando Norris – McLaren Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri Esteban Ocon – Alpine Robert Kubica – Alfa Romeo George Russell – Williams Nicholas Latifi – Williams Nikita Mazepin – Haas Mick Schumacher – Haas