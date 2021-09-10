Zapping Autonews racing Porsche Mission R: the concept of electric pistarde in video
Lewis Hamilton sets the fastest time of the session: 1 minute and 20’926 seconds. In the virtual first row we find the current leader of the championship, Max Verstappen.
Valtteri Bottas is 3rd ahead of Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly.
Fernando Alonso (Alpine) enters the Top 10: 8th place for the Spanish rider.
In the second part of the ranking, we find Charles Leclerc (11th), Lando Norris (12th) and Esteban Ocon (15th).
Here are the full results of Free Practice 1:
- Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes
- Max Verstappen – Red Bull
- Valtteri Bottas – Mercedes
- Lance Stroll – Aston Martin
- Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri
- Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin
- Carlos Sainz – Ferrari
- Fernando Alonso – Alpine
- Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren
- Sergio Perez – Red Bull
- Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
- Lando Norris – McLaren
- Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo
- Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri
- Esteban Ocon – Alpine
- Robert Kubica – Alfa Romeo
- George Russell – Williams
- Nicholas Latifi – Williams
- Nikita Mazepin – Haas
- Mick Schumacher – Haas
to summarize
In this article, you can discover the results of free practice 1 of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. This Friday, we will also attend qualifying (6:00 p.m.). The program on the Monza circuit will continue on Saturday with free practice 2 (12:00 p.m.) and the sprint race at 6:00 p.m. which will decide the starting grid for the race on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.