The return of Karim Benzema to the Blues, a new puzzle to be managed for Real Madrid

In mid-May, when Didier Deschamps, for the first time in five years, recalled Karim Benzema (33) to the France team, almost the whole of France was delighted to finally see the coach reaching out to one of the best strikers in the history of Real Madrid and French football. And if the Blues did not really shine during the Euro, Benzema, he was able to be rather attractive (4 goals scored in 4 matches).

A deliverance for the former resident of Olympique Lyonnais. Since 2016, when the time for international selections had come, he had spent his time training with the few non-international players at Casa Blanca and posted pictures of himself “charcoal” in weight rooms. Back in selection, the Merengue can finally make up for lost time.





Benzema rediscovers busy calendars

But what is good news for the player and the Blues could become a worry for Real Madrid if we are to believe AS. The Madrid daily published an article with an incisive headline: “France” creates “a problem”. But what is the problem? Nothing serious of course. But in Madrid, after five years of seeing Benzema be deprived of the Blues, the Spanish media is rediscovering the joys of the overloaded calendar for the players.

Clearly, the newspaper recalls that Benzema has played practically all league matches for four years. In the last three years, he has even started at 35, 36 and then 33 times in La Liga (out of 38 matches). Or nearly 4000 minutes of play depending on the media. As a result, AS worries about the state of health of the striker. At 33, “Benzema needs a rest”. Will the native of Bron be able to manage an overloaded schedule that he had not known since 2016? The Madrid press is crossing their fingers, because the designated replacement of the Habs, the Serbian Luka Jovic, is far from being at the level.