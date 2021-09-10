The six crazy figures of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Posted on Sep 10, 2021 4:17 PM

It is soon the end of a story of pipes that agitated European, Russian and American diplomatic circles for more than three years. After many adventures, the saga of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany is coming to an end. The pipeline is “fully completed”, assured its owner, the Russian giant Gazprom on Friday.

Designed to double the quantities of gas transported from Russia to Europe each year via the Baltic Sea, the project has experienced many geopolitical setbacks. Long opposed to the project, the United States finally waived the sanctions that blocked the pipeline’s completion. Here are some crazy numbers from this project.

. € 9.5 billion

The gas pipeline project, the total cost of which is 9.5 billion euros, was half-financed by Gazprom. The other half is financed by five European energy groups: the French Engie, the Germans Uniper and Wintershall, the Austrian OMV and the Anglo-Dutch Shell. Each European group has financed the construction of the gas pipeline to the tune of 950 million euros, but the shareholding of the pipeline is 100% Russian.

. 55 billion cubic meters of gas

This is the annual supply capacity of Nord Stream 2. Completed in 2011, the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, whose route is the same as the Nord Stream 2, also carries 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The Russian giant Gazprom therefore now has the capacity to supply 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year via the Baltic Sea, in addition to the pipelines that cross eastern and central Europe. In 2019, Gazprom supplied a total of 199 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe via various pipelines.





. 1.230 kilometers

This is the length of the Nord Stream 2, which connects the Ust-Luga gas terminal, located in the St. Petersburg region of Russia, and Lubmin. This coastal town in northeastern Germany is the point of arrival of the gas pipeline, the pipes of which are laid at a depth of about 100 meters.

. Three kilometers a day

This is the rate at which the pipes of the gas pipeline were deployed to the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The works were however delayed several times due to geopolitical tensions around the project.

Fearing that the pipeline would increase European dependence on Russian gas, the United States had imposed sanctions on companies associated with the construction of the structure. Thus, in the winter of 2019, a boat from the Swiss-Dutch company Allseas, which was laying the pipes, had to withdraw from the yard for fear of American sanctions.

The installation of the “gas pipeline of discord” was also delayed by Denmark, which had been slow to grant the project an authorization to cross its territorial waters. The United States finally gave up its sanctions on the sidelines of the G7 last May, allowing the project to be finalized.

. 12,300 tons

It is the weight of the Fortuna, a Russian-flagged ship, which carried out the last section of the works to install the gas pipeline in the Baltic.

. 30%

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 arrival stations are located about twenty kilometers from Greifswald, in the municipality of Lubmin. Commercial taxes on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline represent 30% of the municipality’s revenue. With the launch of Nord Stream 2, Lubmin hopes to double its revenues from gas transit.