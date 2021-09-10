The TCL X92 Pro TV introduces OD Zero display technology … and that changes everything!

With Mini LED, TCL hits hard and offers a credible alternative to OLED TVs. Excellent brightness, very good contrast, this display technology is full of qualities. Among the TCL novelties at the end of the year, the X92 Pro television is the first model of the brand to integrate the technology OD Zero which pushes the boundaries of miniaturization and display quality even further. We tell you everything.

While a conventional LCD television is satisfied with a few hundred diodes, a model Mini LED integrates several thousand. They line the back of the screen which ensures a powerful and homogeneous brightness. The control is done in an extremely precise way, at the local level, we thus obtain deep blacks for a rendering close to OLED. Mini LED and OD Zero, the winning recipe? This new generation of televisions Mini LED drives home the point by offering diodes smaller than ever, with a diameter of only 0.15 millimeters! This will reduce the distance between the backlight panel and the liquid crystal panel (LCD). On a classic QLED TV, the space between these two parts can reach 25 millimeters, while it is reduced to zero on the new X92 Pro, hence the name OD Zero. TCL can thus produce televisions that are lighter, but also much thinner. The designers of the manufacturer have also given to their hearts content. The design of the X92 Pro is both modern and sleek with a special mention for the Onkyo 5.1.2 sound system, which integrates in the most beautiful way. A real success in terms of style!

Technology Mini LED OD Zero enabled TCL to design the world’s thinnest 85 ” Direct Backlight (FALD) TV.

If design is very important, what we expect from a high-end TV is above all exceptional picture quality. By reworking the format of its Mini LED, TCL has managed to improve their accuracy, which benefits both contrast and brightness. Light diffraction phenomena are also reduced providing uniform illumination over the entire surface with more precise shadows and in fine better color reproduction. TCL X92 Pro: a standard bearer with finesse! Display technology OD Zero The TCL X92 Pro TV is unique, but it also stands out for its 8K definition (7680 dots by 4320) four times that of UHD (4K). This model is also certified by the 8K Association, which guarantees superior image quality. Equipped with an XXL diagonal of 85 inches (or 2.16 meters!), The X92 Pro also natively benefits from an image refresh rate of 100 Hz. Enough to provide perfect reproduction of large scenes. speed ; whether in action movies, sporting events or, of course, video games. The interface is entrusted to the expert hands of Google tv with the possibility of using the Magic Camera to make calls or make videoconferences in the best conditions.



TCL X92: an 8K television Mini LED at the cutting edge of technology Behind this technological showcase, TCL introduces the X92 in its catalog: two new references Mini LED in 65 and 75 inches (diagonals of 165 and 190 cm). Equipped with an even thinner panel than the previous generation (12 mm for the X92 against 16 mm for the X10, the X92 Pro reaching the record of 9.6 mm thick!), These televisions display generous diagonals which are ideal for immersing yourself in 8K in a film, a series or, even, venturing into a game. In this regard, we note the presence of the latest HDMI 2.1 standard with the support of VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) technologies and FreeSync which take care of synchronizing the display frequency (up to 100 Hz) with the number of images / second (FPS) broadcast by the source (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PC gamer, etc.). This avoids the phenomena of ghosting (residual drag that follows moving objects) and tearing (a break in the horizontal image) which detracts from the gaming experience, especially in very fast 3D titles such as shootersFPS ( Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow 6 Siege, Call of Duty: Warzone, etc.).