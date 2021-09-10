The trail of the nasal vaccine against Covid

DECRYPTION – Inrae researchers are developing protection designed to prevent infection but also contagion.

Special envoy to Tours

If there is a fable by La Fontaine that scientists from INRAE ​​(National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment) must appreciate, it is that of the hare and the turtle. While four vaccines are already used in France, and are very effective against Covid-19, the scientific team of the institute, in partnership with the University of Tours, presented its vaccine candidate project. Animal trials in the preclinical phase “Are very encouraging”. Note that they have not yet been the subject of a scientific publication. “The advantages of our vaccine candidate over current vaccines are twofold, explains Isabelle Dimier-Poisson, head of the research team. It is a vaccine which blocks contagiousness and which would be effective against all existing variants and hopefully in the future. ” INRAE ​​has been developing animal health research projects for several years, which