The trailer for “Validated” season 2!

Posted on September 09, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. through Booskap

For a few days, fans of the series Valid shudder… After a first teaser, season 2 offers a trailer in due form with the presence of sacred guests.

Read also : “Validated”: A 5-star cast in the season 2 teaser!

See you in October.

Let it be said, if Hatik / Apash will not be present in the new season of Franck Gastambide’s series, but it is indeed a host of stars that will be on screen in October.





Real success during the first containment with 35 million views on the platform MyCanal, the series will be equipped witha five-star cast for its season 2, judge instead: Rohff, YL, Amel Bent, Dinos, Naps, Soolking, Kofs and Saïd Taghmaoui, to recite nobody else but them.

Rappers, actors and singers who will evolve alongside the traditional cast of Valid : Saïdou Camara / William, Brahim Bouhlel / Brahim, Moussa Mansaly / Mastar, Sabrina Ouazani / Inès, Franck Gastambide / DJ SNO … Laetitia Kerfa will star in the series, by slipping into the skin of a young rapper named Sara , all in sequences that promise to be crazy.

Synopsis: ” A year after the tragic death of Clément, William and Brahim launched the Apash Music label to honor the memory of their friend. They are betting everything on Sara, a young rapper who, in addition to her struggle to exist as a woman in the rap game, sees her troubled past resurface … “