The two Afghan Paralympic athletes welcomed by France

The two Afghan athletes who participated in the Tokyo Paralympic Games were welcomed by France, Minister Delegate for Sports Roxana Maracineanu announced on Friday (September 10th). “They wanted to come back to France, and we welcomed them like thousands of Afghans“, assured the minister to the press.

These two athletes, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, whose participation in the Paralympic Games was almost prevented by the arrival of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, landed on French soil shortly after the end of the Games, whose closing ceremony took place. held on Sunday.

These two athletes had already passed through France in August. The Ministry of Sports, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had indeed succeeded in evacuating them from Kabul to Paris a few days before the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games on August 24.





“We managed to get these athletes out of Kabul, and then we made sure that these athletes could rest (…) and train.“, at the National Institute of Sports Expertise and Performance (Insep), recalled Roxana Maracineanu. Arrived on August 28 in Tokyo, they were greeted by CIP President Andrew Parsons upon their arrival on Japanese soil. were able to participate in their respective events, taekwondo for Zakia Khudadadi and 400m in athletics for Hossain Rasouli, who lost his left arm in a mine explosion.

“I followed them a bit [à Tokyo]. You know that I have a past quite close to theirs since I too arrived in France as a refugee (in 1984 from Romania editor’s note), so I am very sensitive to their situation today“, added the Minister.

“I also know the dangers that threaten them and their families“, specified Roxana Maracineanu who did not wish to say more about their situation”For safety reasons“.