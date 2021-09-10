the very slow coverage of “white zones” in France

To hear the telecom operators, the “white zones”, where the mobile still does not go, are in the process of disappearing. In fact, according to the French Telecoms Federation (FFT), deployments of 4G antennas in isolated villages and territories, where it is impossible – or very difficult – to make a phone call, are advancing rapidly. Almost every week, the sector lobby communicates with a lot of photos and video interviews, on its site, on the new mobile telephony infrastructures installed by Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free. Some are the subject of inaugurations with great fanfare, with local elected officials, telecom leaders, and sometimes ministers. This was the case last Friday, when a new 4G site was put into service in Mantilly (Orne) in the presence of the mayor Eric Roulleaux, Jérôme Nury, the deputy for Orne, and Charles Barbier, the sub-prefect of ‘Alençon and secretary general of the prefecture.

If the FFT and the operators are thus putting the small dishes in the big ones, it is because they believe that in terms of coverage of the white areas, the situation has changed. Everyone now feels that they are tackling the problem head on. Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free thus hope to put an end to the criticisms, sometimes virulent, concerning their disinterestedness of the sparsely populated villages, difficult to access, and little or not profitable.

Also, for the FFT, the operators are perfectly fulfilling their commitments made in 2018, at the end of an agreement with the government and Arcep, the telecoms regulator. Called New Deal, it aims to put an end to these famous “white zones”, which have long poisoned the lives of many French people, in addition to being accused of maintaining a digital divide. In exchange for renewing the licenses for certain mobile frequencies, Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free have undertaken to invest 3 billion euros to put an end to it, by expanding their 4G networks.

In this agreement there is a singular device: that of the “Targeted coverage”. The four operators must therefore deploy 4G on 5,000 new sites, generally shared, chosen locally by the local authorities. Regularly, the government selects several hundred sites per year through orders. This done, Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free have a maximum period of 12 to 24 months, depending on the provision of land by the community, to provide 4G. This device has the merit of existing. He effectively moved the lines, knowing that all previous programs aimed at eradicating white areas had been shown to be as ineffective as they were insufficient. But things are moving slowly. Very slowly.

In fact, these 5,000 sites are gradually selected by the government. To date, therefore, “only” 3,000 of them have been identified. And among them, 939 pylons, according to FFT figures, were built and activated. Vice-president of the FFT, Nicolas Guérin, also secretary general of Orange, welcomed this figure on August 24, judging that the sector was “Totally up to date on the mobile”. But the French who live in the white zones, for their part, do not have to know if the operators respect their commitments or not … At this rate, and as provided for by the New Deal, some will have to wait, at the same time. better, until 2027 to finally benefit from a telephone antenna …





“We will never cover 100% of French territory”

The government is well aware of this. In an interview with La Dépêche du Midi on April 9, Cédric O, the Secretary of State in charge of Digital, made no secret of it. “We will never cover 100% of French territory, he conceded. But we can hope that there is no more feeling of white areas by 2025-2026. ” However, at that time, 4G will have every chance of being overtaken by 5G, which is now in full deployment – and which also requires densification of the networks. Seen in this light, the debates related to the digital divide are probably far from over.

