the wind complicates the work of the firefighters

While battling the flames, a 44-year-old firefighter was killed on Thursday. 3,600 hectares have already been devastated.

The battle against a blaze that resulted in the death of a firefighter and the evacuation of a thousand people in southern Spain continued on Friday, September 10 but was complicated by swirling winds and heat.

Read alsoAfter the fire, the Moors want to rise from their ashes

Nearly 400 firefighters, as well as 30 water bombers, were working to prevent the flames that appeared on Wednesday in the Sierra Bermeja mountains, east of Malaga, from advancing, the spokesman said. from the regional government, Elias Bendodo.

A military unit specializing in emergency response was also on standby to intervene as reinforcements in this area where 3,600 hectares have already been devastated and where a 44-year-old firefighter was killed on Thursday while fighting the flames, a added Elias Bendodo at a press conference.

SEE ALSO – After record temperatures, central Spain is engulfed in flames





“A complicated fire”

The firefighters, for their part, explained how their work was made difficult by the wind, which often changed direction, but also by the steep slopes of this massif and by the heat. “The fire is lively, and today even more complex to control over time. It’s a complicated fire», Commented Elias Bendodo. Temperatures are expected to rise to 34 degrees in this area but the wind will ease slightly.

Read alsoThe last French turtles weakened by the fires of this summer

Most of the evacuees reintegrated “step by stepTheir home, said the spokesperson for the regional government. The majority of them live in the town of Estepona, popular with British pensioners and holidaymakers. “The days of today and tomorrow will be decisive for the work of firefighters“, He estimated. This fire could be intentional as it broke out in various places at the same time, suspect the local authorities.