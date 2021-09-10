“The ‘woke’ movement practices the autodafe in the name of inclusiveness”

FIGAROVOX / TRIBUNE – In Canada, a ceremony was held in a school to destroy books deemed offensive to native people. Pierre Valentin, author of a study on the “woke” phenomenon, analyzes the springs of this progressive ideology which leads to such acts.

Pierre Valentin is the author of a two-volume study on the phenomenon woke for Fondapol.

In 2019, in southwestern Ontario, the Providence Catholic School Board embarked on a massive censorship venture. From school libraries, it was now necessary to remove all the works deemed obsolete that contained stereotypes about Native American Indians. Some comic book classics have been “canceled” like Tintin in America, Asterix and the Indians, or two more lucky Luke.

In other sections, two biographies of the navigator Jacques Cartier have been deleted, as well as one on Étienne Brûlé, the first French explorer to have lived with Aboriginal people. In total, Radio-Canada affirms that “155 different works were withdrawn, 152 were allowed to remain in place. […] A total of 4,716 books were removed from school board libraries in 30 schools, an average of 157 books per school“.

Suzy Kies, co-chair of the Indigenous Peoples Commission of the Liberal Party of Canada (PLC, formation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) – described as a “knowledge keeper” by the School Board – supported this project. Faced with the reactions, the latter was nevertheless reassuring: “We don’t try to erase history, we try to correct it“. Yet in 2019 Madame Kies did well to burn about thirty books. This is the story ” corrected“. An autodafe? There is really nothing to worry about, she tempers: “people panic about burning books, but we are talking about millions of books which have negative images of indigenous people, which perpetuate stereotypes, which are really damaging and dangerous“.

These activists only know how to drop statues, and not build new ones. Pierre Valentin

Did Madame Kies know that she was walking in the footsteps of a totalitarianism that she no doubt believes she is fighting? Whatever the answer to this question, there are reasons to be concerned. What emerges from an in-depth examination of the movement woke it is its inability to construct, affirm, propose. If this thesis appears at first glance caricatural or outrageous, it ends up imposing itself in the face of the litany of new various facts of these radicalized progressives. These activists only know how to drop statues, and not build new ones. The so-called “critical” theories which abound in certain academic fields are not intended to explain the world, but to explain it. criticize to reveal the evil that lurks within it. The “cancel culture” can not what to cancel Where banish people in public space.

One of the members of the School Board, in a video intended for students, disperses the ashes of the works – now playing the prestigious role of “fertilizer” – in order to grow a tree, which would make it possible to “turn from negative to positive“. This pseudo-religious ceremony of “purification by flame” desperately seeks to escape the inner limit of Wokism: the inability to rebuild after destruction. The alchemical injunction of “turn from negative to positiveMust be seen either as a performative incantation, if not as an admission of failure.

We better understand the advantage that the future has over the past in their software, conceptual abstraction over material reality: the former are not “embodied”, they have not been corrupted by the simple fact of their concretization. as were the latter. The future – which is “to come” – does not have the disadvantage of having already soiled itself through its contact with material reality. As for the concept – “the Idea” – it has the privilege of not yet having become bogged down in practice, of never having taken shape.

Another striking detail in this story: the overprotection of students. Julie Béchard, Executive Director of the Parents Partenaires en Éducation organization, said: “If this documentation [qui aborde divers stéréotypes] circulates freely and that children have the chance to read it without being aware of the context and the impact, this can further propagate these stereotypes, which are very disadvantageous“. Who will be responsible for teaching these children that another era has already existed, with its qualities, its faults, its differences? Madame Béchard also finds that the intention to burn these shocking works was “laudable”, although the gesture is “controversial”.

As demonstrated by the work carried out on the question woke in America – and in particular The Coddling of the American Mind by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt – this desire to protect the child from any annoyance has significant consequences. Any overprotection will inevitably generate fragility, and this fragility will then lead to a demand for overprotection. Overprotection is thus a self-sustaining process. These two psychologists qualify this educational approach as safetyism, or “protectionnite”. Lukianoff and Haidt explain that in 2017 “58% of university students said it was “important to be part of a university community where [ils ne sont pas exposés] to annoying and offensive ideas “”.

The Madame Kies or Béchards of this world unwittingly generate entire generations of students for whom violence becomes in fact self-defense in the face of words that would offend their sensitivity. Pierre Valentin

Now this protectionnite paradoxically pushes to legitimize the use of violence against those who do not respect it. For example, in a 2017 opinion poll, if only 1% of students say they are prepared to use violence to prevent someone from speaking out on campus, 20-30% of them would accept that someone else does it for them. The Madame Kies or Béchards of this world therefore unwittingly generate entire generations of students for whom violence becomes de facto self-defense in the face of words that would offend their sensitivity.

The problem with some treating Madame Kies as an unrepresentative caricature is that the parody of the “woke” movement is never more than a prophecy. And like all prophecy, it is just ahead of its time. British journalist and comedian Andrew Doyle has illustrated this truth perfectly with his satirical character Titania McGrath who is wreaking havoc on Twitter.

Doyle recently told the FigaroVox that Titania “regularly predicts the future», With many tasty examples to back it up. We can now add a new trophy in his cabinet. In April 2019, Titania tweeted in English: “The only downside to eBooks is that you can’t burn them if they’re offensive“. In an article from last April for The Critic, she concluded soberly by repeating: “So let’s go and burn books, rename streets, erase the past and re-educate the masses to have the right opinions. This is the only way to defeat fascism.Once again, Titania’s intuition proved correct.

What to conclude? This ideology is based on paradoxes: it standardizes in the name of “diversity”, proclaims that power corrupts the better to grasp it, legitimizes violence to defend a fragile generation, and, quite logically, practices the auto-da-fe at name of “inclusiveness”.