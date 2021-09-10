“There is nothing active”

A few days after the announcement of his departure from Top chef, Michel Sarran addressed his fans on Instagram. He restores the truth about his future on M6 …
“I did not leave Top chef, I was asked to stop Top Chef.“The update. Several days after the surprise announcement of Michel Sarran’s departure from the M6 cooking competition, the starred chef speaks. his fans this future “abyssal void“which opens up to him and delivers his truth. A way also to respond to M6 who, through the voice of Thomas Valentin, had made this judged choice explicit”a little violent” through Michel sarran. The ex-acolyte of Philippe Etchebest, Paul Pairet and Hélène Darroze – who reacted to this announcement – therefore wishes to recall that this departure is not his doing.
Michel Sarran back in another M6 show?
The one that will be replaced by Glenn Viel in the next season will he be back on M6 in the months to come? “We like him a lot and we discussed other TV projects with him.. We could quite find it on the antennas of M6“advanced Thomas Valentin. Nothing is less certain to believe Michel Sarran.”I am not going to make television for the sake of television. For that, there has to be a project in which I feel good and this is not the case for the moment“he blurted out on the social network. And to reassure the public:”I am doing very well, life does not stop, I look ahead and there are plans. Frankly, everything is fine. But in relation to the chains, there is nothing acted on. I may have a personal project, we’ll see what happens.“
A triple star in the Top Chef jury
“A jury, it evolves“justified M6 by introducing Glenn Viel, new juror of Top chef. An arrival that happened “in a fairly simple way. The performances that I had been able to do during the previous seasons had gone well. I had taken some confidence. It pleased the production. It’s a qualitative program that chefs like a lot at the moment. It is a serious program, watched and very appreciated by the profession. When M6 integrates me to possibly join the jury, of course I answer“the latter told us during an interview with Télé-Loisirs.