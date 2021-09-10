These 2 years in prison which call into question his role in the series “Lupine” on Netflix

A news that may complicate the filming of the hit series “Lupine”. On August 15, Omar Sy, the stunt specialist, for the Netflix series, was arrested by the BAC after a chase in the pedestrian streets of Rosny-sous-Bois. His trial was held this Wednesday, September 8, at the Bobigny judicial court. According to information from the Parisian, the young man was sentenced to two years in prison for having “caused him to wander in the opposite direction in the streets and put the lives of pedestrians in danger”.

As a reminder: the man is 25 years old and was driving in the opposite direction without a helmet, and with an unapproved vehicle. After endangering several people, Omar Sy’s understudy was arrested by police officers from the plainclothes anti-crime squad. Unfortunately, before being arrested, and while trying to flee, the young man caused an accident. Arrived at an intersection, the latter was struck by a car and found himself on the ground, causing him a double fracture of the malleolus.





During this trial at the Bobigny judicial court, the young man tried to explain his gesture, “I was stolen a motorbike a few months ago, he defended himself during the hearing. I did not see that they were police officers. It was apprehension. It could have been more serious and I might not have been able to be herei “. But the judges are informed, and this is not the first time that the professional stuntman has opted for dangerous performances on the road, in order to post them on Instagram.”With your profession, you know the risks, in addition“.

Aware of his mistakes, “This is nonsense. I apologize“, the young man still gets 2 years in prison. But thanks to his job, and to his lawyer, the Court agrees to award him a modified sentence, in order to honor his film contracts,”He is part ofthe biggest box of stunts in France and in the world“.

