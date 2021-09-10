these dentists helped during the crisis must reimburse an overpayment

Benjamin Peter, edited by Mélanie Faure



Health insurance has asked several dentists to reimburse the aid received in the spring of 2020, during the first confinement. In all, more than one dentist in two has benefited from the assistance provided by the State. Financial assistance calculated according to turnover, initially from March to April … then from March to June. Enough to modify many data, due to the mass return of patients to deconfinement.

Dentists are angry. They may be forced to repay the aid received in the spring of 2020. In recent weeks, many have received from the health insurance a request for reimbursement of overpayments. “What we find scandalous is to be penalized because we helped, because we worked, because we made ourselves available to others”, deplores Alain Durand, of council of the Order of Occitanie.





More than one in two dentists received state aid last year, in March and April, calculated on the basis of turnover. However, health insurance has revised its calculation. The shortfall is now assessed over the period from March to June. Even in the midst of deconfinement, many had redoubled their efforts and received all these patients who had delayed their dental care.

“We worked Saturdays and Sundays, including, which means we worked 7 days a week, 7 to 12 hours, 14 hours a day just to be of service. If they had calculated that over the two months, they had nothing to reimburse. By calculating over three and a half months, that completely changes the situation and it is very expensive for practitioners. “

“It’s an aberration”

Alain Durand must therefore repay a large part of the aid received. “I am being asked for 70% of what I had as compensation,” he lamented. “But there, I am being asked for such a sum, it is that now, I am losing money. Since you pay charges, taxes, taxes on it for last year, you are at 110% of costs. lost money. It’s an aberration. We don’t understand. It’s a way of thanking us. “

Health insurance proposes to spread this reimbursement over six months. A measure not sufficient for the Council of the Order and the unions of practitioners, who call for arbitration by the Head of State.