these HOT shots that resurface and of which she is proud

At 44, she has a series of projects and everyone agrees. Audrey Fleurot is one of the French actresses having the wind in their sails. Indeed, the pretty redhead was a sensation a few weeks ago in the successful series of TF1, HPI. Apart from this project for the first channel, the actress has already been able to prove her talents in many other feature films and series.

If nobody questions her talent as an actress, she was still talking about her a few years ago and not for good. His sulphurous photo shoot for Lui magazine in 2016 divides many of his fans and detractors. The latter taking the opportunity to tackle the companion of Djibril Glissant by accusing her of being too sexy and vulgar.

Several years later, the main concern wished to react to this “controversy” in an interview with Sept à Huit on September 5. If some thought she was going to regret these pictures, they were totally wrong. The beauty fully assumes and if said even very proud to have posed in this way:





“I have a very good memory of it, really. I say to myself, here it is, I did it. Really, it was psychoanalytic for me.The 44-year-old actress continued, explaining: “I had a personal challenge where I said to myself, if we had told the 14-year-old girl ‘don’t worry, you’re struggling, it’s hard, but in a few years, we will offer to cover you from him’ ! I really did it for myself actually, and to re-harmonize myself with those years that have been really, really hard. “

This shoot allowed him to evolve and fully assume. Proving to everyone that, despite the criticisms suffered at a younger age, Audrey Fleurot remains a sublime woman with the body of a goddess.

