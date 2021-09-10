they prefer to give up their job rather than get vaccinated

As of September 15, all caregivers must have received a dose of anti-Covid vaccine to be able to practice their profession. An obligation not to everyone’s taste. Testimonials

The government has been clear: by September 15, all caregivers will have to have received a dose of the Covid vaccine in order to continue working. Rather than submit to this ultimatum, some prefer to give up their profession.

This is the case for Sophie *, still a fifth year student at a midwifery school in Alsace. She was to start yet another internship at the hospital on September 20, but for lack of being vaccinated, she will certainly not be able to follow her training and is thinking of reorienting herself after several years of study.

” Assume the consequences “

“I spent a good part of the summer doing research to form my own opinion. I think we do not have the necessary perspective on this vaccine, testifies the young student at France 3 Grand Est. “I do not want to take any risk for my health, I am ready to assume the consequences”.

The choice to reorient herself was difficult, but Sophie, supported by her parents, explained to our colleagues “to be at peace with herself”. “The hospital is already in trouble. If they want to deprive themselves of caregivers, too bad for them, ”she slices.

Julie *, also a midwife in Alsace, will not be vaccinated either. Consequence: the contract she was to sign at the end of August has been canceled. But rather than giving up her career, she decided to pursue it elsewhere. She is in advanced contact with a hospital in Switzerland and should start there in the coming days, explain our colleagues.





“They put the knife to our throats. Me, I want to keep my freedom ”

“For me, it’s not very complicated, but I think of those who have a dependent family, who cannot be mobile. All this is a source of tension, of dilemma for them. I blame the government of this dictatorship, ”she testifies. “They put the knife to our throats. Me, I want to keep my freedom and especially my health, that of my future children, my fertility. Adverse effects have not been measured ”.

“I feel like a void”

Véronique, general practitioner in the Oise, decided, and in a more radical way. As of September 15, she will close her practice. “I had the Covid, I have the antibodies, so I do not see the point of being vaccinated”, she explains to the newspaper Le Parisien.

“In April, at the very start of the Covid crisis, we had nothing at all, no mask, and yet we had to work. And now ? We are fired with appalling terms, ”plague the general practitioner. If she does not claim anti-vaccine, Véronique participates in each demonstration against the health pass. Recently, the president of Debout la France, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, came to support his decision. As for her patients (around 1,500 people), Véronique concedes: “I don’t know what they are going to do”.

Finally, also refusing to be bitten, Alexandre *, a volunteer firefighter in the Cotentin, had to reluctantly abandon his uniform. “Since I was little, I wanted to do this job. Now that I am being prevented, that I can no longer feel useful and help the population, I feel like a void, ”he laments to Actu.fr

The firefighter, worried about the side effects that the vaccine can cause, prefers to wait until it “is viable”. According to him, being vaccinated is “not necessary to rescue a person”.

* First names have been changed