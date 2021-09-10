this afghan businesswoman lives holed up at her home in kabul

Zarah’s restaurant, decorated with replicas of Buddhas, was destroyed by the Taliban and its access prohibited to this feminist. She now lives in seclusion with her family.

She went underground. Previously a businesswoman, Zarah, a famous feminist in Kabul, is now hiding in an urgently rented house on the heights of the city, following the seizure of power by the Taliban.

The young Afghan mother has seen her precious restaurant ransacked by the Taliban. “On August 17, they came to smash everything,” she recounts when we meet her in Kabul. Opened three years earlier, the establishment, appreciated by good Kabuli society, was decorated with replicas of the giant Bamiyan Buddhas statues blown up by the Taliban in 2001.

“We don’t go out at all, I’m too afraid of what the Taliban might do to me,” this claimed feminist told our antenna.

Zarah’s restaurant in Kabul, before it was destroyed by the Taliban. © BFMTV

The family had invested 500,000 euros in the Zarah restaurant and now finds itself without income. Her husband, Reza, was employed by the Afghan government before the Taliban invasion.

“I’m afraid the Taliban will take revenge on mom”

The children are also hiding in their new home, deprived of school. “I’m afraid that the Taliban will take revenge on Mum,” whispered Zarah’s daughter. Because the mother of a family is far from corresponding to the Taliban way of life.

With his colorful clothes, his strong make-up and her husband who participates in family meals, Zarah disturbs the new masters of Kabul.

“Just with this makeup and clothes, they could kill me,” she explains.

The Taliban have forbidden him to approach his restaurant, the entire street is forbidden to him.





Zarah interviewed on Afghan television © BFMTV

The mother is appealing to France in the hope that other Afghans, especially Afghan women, can benefit from an exfiltration, which is even more difficult since the departure of the American armed forces at the end of August.

“I ask France to help us, the women are silenced. I would like France to welcome us, us women in danger.”

Setbacks in women’s rights “every day”

Like Zarah, many Afghan women worry about their future in a country ruled by the Islamist movement. Latifa Alizada is a 27-year-old medical worker. She had to quit her job, which nevertheless enabled her to support her three children and her unemployed husband.

“If I go, they tell me, ‘don’t work dressed like that, don’t work with men, work with women.’ It’s impossible, “she laments to our colleagues at AFP.

The Taliban assure “that the rights of women will be respected within the framework of Islam but every day we receive reports of setbacks” concerning these rights, declared on Wednesday a UN official established in Kabul.

Thus, “it is forbidden for women to leave the house without a mahram” (a trusted man of the family), detailed Alison Davidian, deputy representative in Afghanistan of the UN entity UN Women. “In some provinces, they have stopped going to work,” she lamented.

When they first came to power (1996-2001), the Taliban Islamists had flouted the rights of women, who were almost excluded from public space. Many Afghan women, as well as the international community, fear the same again.