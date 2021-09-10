this ex whom he would have proposed in marriage a year before his death, but who would have refused

The revelations have been raining down since Jean-Paul Belmondo took his last breath on Monday, September 6. Especially about his sulphurous ex Barbara Gandolfi. In the Belgian press, the latter’s ex-husband, Frédéric Vanderwilt, spoke at length about the relationship between the actor and the businesswoman. He notably revealed how the latter, absent from the national tribute and the funeral, had reacted by learning of the death of Aces and Aces.

“The death of Jean-Paul Belmondo hurt her a lot. I had her on the phone this Monday evening. She told me that she had sent three SMS to offer her condolences to people close to Jean-Paul. who never decried her: her brother Alain, her sister Muriel and Philippe, her driver who was always present by her side, until her death, “he said in the columns of La Meuse. It must be said that she had remained very close to the actor, who would have even asked her to marry shortly before his death!





According to Frédéric Vanderwilt, Jean-Paul Belmondo and Barbara Gandolfi would have started dating again last December. After reconnecting with her ex, the actor and close friend of Alain Delon would have come to spend a weekend with her on the Belgian coast. Both would then have left for Dubai, accompanied by Frédéric Vanderwilt. It was during this trip that Bébel would have proposed her marriage. But the person allegedly refused. “Barbara did not want to pass for what she was (…)

