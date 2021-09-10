More

    this ex whom he would have proposed in marriage a year before his death, but who would have refused

    Entertainment


    The revelations have been raining down since Jean-Paul Belmondo took his last breath on Monday, September 6. Especially about his sulphurous ex Barbara Gandolfi. In the Belgian press, the latter’s ex-husband, Frédéric Vanderwilt, spoke at length about the relationship between the actor and the businesswoman. He notably revealed how the latter, absent from the national tribute and the funeral, had reacted by learning of the death of Aces and Aces.

    “The death of Jean-Paul Belmondo hurt her a lot. I had her on the phone this Monday evening. She told me that she had sent three SMS to offer her condolences to people close to Jean-Paul. who never decried her: her brother Alain, her sister Muriel and Philippe, her driver who was always present by her side, until her death, “he said in the columns of La Meuse. It must be said that she had remained very close to the actor, who would have even asked her to marry shortly before his death!


    According to Frédéric Vanderwilt, Jean-Paul Belmondo and Barbara Gandolfi would have started dating again last December. After reconnecting with her ex, the actor and close friend of Alain Delon would have come to spend a weekend with her on the Belgian coast. Both would then have left for Dubai, accompanied by Frédéric Vanderwilt. It was during this trip that Bébel would have proposed her marriage. But the person allegedly refused. “Barbara did not want to pass for what she was (…)

    Read more on the website of Here

    Julia Vignali: the heavy consequences of her arrival at Télématin on her private life
    Charlene of Monaco not so fragile: a relative portrays a different side of the princess
    Amir: his touching confidences on this very special moment when he learned that he was going to become a dad
    Anne Sila “hesitated” to participate in The Voice All Stars: she reveals what frightened her
    Kathryn Prescott (Skins) in intensive care: hit by a concrete mixer, she suffers from multiple bills


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleEpic Games case: Apple must open payments on the App Store
    Next articleThe “butler cafes”, these bars for caring young men who panic Chinese singles

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC