this fan recreated the fellowship of the ring to embark on an unlikely quest

here is the GOAT of the day. A fan of Lord of the Rings decided to create your own universe taken from JRR Tolkien’s books, and make it livable by creating a community.

The real “New Horizon”

There are those who create their own universe from one of their favorite licenses on Animal Crossing: New Horizon, like The Legend of Zelda or Super Mario, and others who have decided to do it in the real world. This is the case with Nicolas Gentile, this Italian pastry chef and fan of Lord of the Rings who realized his own version of the Shire. But Gentile went even further in his idea since he lives there for three years now, and plans to create his own community.



The region of the County, where the Hobbits come from, has always made license fans dream for its unrivaled quality of life, its bucolic universe, its inhabitants of great generosity and reputed to have no history, and its calm. But also its cozy dwellings, recognizable by their small size and their particular shape since they are hollowed out in the heart of the hills. It is not for nothing that Peter Jackson’s team built the village of Hobbiton as a sustainable place that today can be visited as a tourist attraction.

The Contea Gentile

This undoubtedly gave ideas to Nicolas Gentile. The latter chose the Abruzzo region in Italy for his approach, located in the heart of the country. Its biome offers a succession of hills and mountains ideal for carrying out its project. On the Instagram account of his village which he names “Contea Gentile“( Gentile County ), we can see him live in Hobbit sauce, dressed in stamped costumes, posing with fans (the latter embodied in Gandalf, Legolas, Gimli or Sam), smoking a pipe in his home, or even replaying certain cult scenes from the first opus.





If he’s been living in his Hobbit hole for three years, Gentile plans to expand Tolkien’s universe by building more iconic locations from his favorite book like the Auberge du Dragon Vert or the Caravane des Nains. he explains his crazy bet, which he launched in 2018:

I have always loved fantasy literature and movies, like Dungeons and Dragons and video games. But at one point in my life, I felt like I was living other people’s adventures and not mine. I decided that I too would live my life as a character from the movies and books, which I loved so much. […] This project is not intended to make a profit. If I had wanted to get rich, I would have invested in bitcoin! All I want is to meet people like me, who have the same magic in their eyes, and a love for the simple things in life., who like to dine with friends and venture into the forest from time to time. “

Within two hectares of land he bought and made constructible, Gentile assures that his houses will use solar energy, in order to create a sustainable and eco-responsible space : “The earth is today threatened by pollution and the climate emergency, which are enemies as formidable as Sauron. We wanted to show that our land, like Tolkien’s Middle-earth, needs to be saved and protected”, He explains.

In the flames of hell

Like Frodo, his quest also lies in the initiatory journey, since last August 27, he wanted to recreate the quest for the Fellowship of the Ring since he walked to Vesuvius -volcano which dominates the city of Naples in the south of Italy- with 8 friends he met online. Dressed as members of the community, they walked 200 kilometers and threw a replica of the ring into the crater of the volcano. It is therefore not just a matter of creating a place, but of founding a real community that helps each other, and that lives together.



Gentile has set up a crowdfunding project, where he seeks to raise $ 1.78 million to expand his village, and invite donors to live with him, in the hope of creating a small community that lives off the land. You can follow his adventures on her Instagram account here.