“This is great delirium!”

Avocados are one of those “super foods” that are often recommended as part of a balanced diet. Popularized by social networks, they were recently the subject of a study claiming that consuming one a day would allow you to lose belly. An assertion dismantled by several nutritionists.

Summer has passed, and the constraint of the “summer body” that many people had imposed on themselves to be beautiful at the beach is now forgotten. However, diets are as popular as ever, and many people are desperate to lose weight. In particular when the proposed techniques seem simple and effective. This is probably the reason why a recent study by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign caught the attention of many people. Published in the Journal of Nutrition, the latter affirms that eating an avocado a day allows “a reduction in deeper visceral abdominal fat”.

Here, it is not strictly speaking a weight loss, but rather a change in figure since the study claims that people who consumed an avocado per day for 12 weeks had a reduction in abdominal fat. visceral and a reduction in the ratio of visceral fat to subcutaneous fat. A new magical diet in perspective?

Nutritionists sound the alarm

The idea of ​​eating an avocado a day might sound silly, and it’s no wonder. As nutritionist Florence Foucaut reminds us: “Monodiets are not recommended for weight loss. Today, a balanced and above all diversified diet and regular physical activity are the best assets for lasting weight loss.” Because if avocados present according to her an interesting contribution, with “nutrients and lipids of good quality”, they must above all be consumed as part of a balanced diet.

“Avocados are interesting foods because they are rich in unsaturated fats (omega 6 and 9), which are essential for the proper functioning of the body”, confirms the dietitian-nutritionist Anne-Laure Laratte. “They also help prevent cardiovascular disease. They have an interesting fiber and vitamin content too. So it’s a pretty cool product for the health. However, they are still relatively high in fat.” His recommendation? “Vary the pleasures by varying the sources of fat, which provide things that the avocado does not.”

“Eat an avocado a day? It’s delusional,” proclaims Ariane Grumbach, dietician and nutritionist. This food is very idealized, and this story of abdominal fat does not convince me. “Same story with Stella Canonge who affirms it:” Losing belly by eating an avocado a day, I do not believe it at all . It is not something founded. “A point of view shared by Filipe De Vadder, researcher at the CNRS and holder of a doctorate in nutrition:” To lose fat mass, it is the fibers that play a role. key. Our Western diet is sorely lacking, in particular because ultra-transformation processes degrade these fibers. These fibers are present in avocados but also in foods that are much less harmful to the environment: legumes, endives, seeds, etc. “

Good neither for health nor for the planet

Nutritionist Stella Canonge makes an important reminder: “Avocado is an oilseed. Of course, it is a food that is good for health, a good source of fat, but it’s like oil, it should not be abused. ” According to her: “It is not a magic wand that allows you to target a particular area. No food allows you to lose weight, not even so-called” negative calorie “foods. The only solution for loss effective weight is a balanced diet, exercise, and a slight calorie deficit. “

However, the health aspect is not the only one to be taken into account: growing avocados is particularly energy-intensive, requires a lot of water, and their importation into France means that they are far, very far from being ecological. Florence Foucaut reminds us: “Consumption must be reasonable and reasoned: we must also take into account the carbon footprint of this food.”

The result of this study is not, however, a big surprise for Anne-Laure Laratte, who recalls: “The study in question was nevertheless financed by the lobby of the lawyer, the Hass Avocado Board.” No wonder, then, that the latter want to encourage their customers to buy dozens of fruits each month. “For Filipe De Vadder:” There is therefore a clear conflict of interest on the part of the authors of the study. “

