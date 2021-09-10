“This is the most complex forensic investigation in US history”

These two official identifications, released this week by New York City, have been made possible by next-generation DNA sequencing technology and the hard work of the New York Forensic Institute since 2001.

It is quite a symbol on the eve of the anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001: the city of New York announced this week the official identification of two more victims killed in the attacks of the World Trade Center, there 20 years in the United States. Long-term work, essential for families and in a way a duty to remember.

On Fox News, Nykia Morgan reacts to the announcement: her mother Dorothy, 47 years old at the time of the 9/11 attacks, has been officially identified as the 1,646th victim of the World Trade Center attacks. Dorothy worked in the North Tower. “It’s still a shock”said Nykhia, who thought, so many years later, that she would never have confirmation that her mother had indeed been killed in the attack. She explains that all this will help her a little more in her grief.

The second victim is a man, whose identity remains secret at the request of the family. Two identifications made possible by a new generation DNA sequencing technology, but also by the hard work of two decades, of the Forensic Institute of New York, which evokes “the largest and most complex forensic investigation in US history”.





“It was a commitment made by the medical examiner at the time and who was injured in the collapse, explains the deputy director of the 9/11 memorial, Clifford Chanin. He pledged that he and his successors would never stop the search to identify all the victims. And the commitment to never forget. “ Of the 2,753 people killed in the Twin Towers attacks, 1,106 have yet to be formally identified, or around 40% of the victims.