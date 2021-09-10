this is what the interface looks like on Android 12

After some setbacks, the Google Clock app is entitled to a major update. The interface redesign is here for Android 12 with Material You and here are some screenshots.





Android 12 is in its home stretch before release. The new major update of the system will notably offer a major overhaul of the interface with Material You. For the release of the Google Pixel 6 to be successful, Google would also like to synchronize a redesign of its applications such as Gmail or Contacts. With all this, the firm intends to have a coherent proposal both in terms of hardware and software.

The latest application to receive its update is the Google Clock application.

A brand new design

It is an application that I use every day since Google Clock integrates the management of alarm clocks, with alarms.

As you can see, the app didn’t gain any great new features with this version 7.0, but the interface completely adopts Google’s Material You style. The buttons are colored and more imposing, the activation of the alarms is done by the small colored disc that we now know well under Android 12. The different interface elements are now wrapped in oval bubbles which are also one great markers from Material You.

Above all, all the colorful elements that we see in these screenshots will change according to your taste. This is the whole point of Material You, the interface can now adapt to your preferences with several possible color associations. These changes also make it possible to reinforce elements of contrasts, which makes the interface more readable.

Android 12 is expected to be released this fall.