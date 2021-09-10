this too drunken evening which almost cost him the crazy sum of 25,000 euros!

On Wednesday September 8, 2021, Black Box, a feature film worn by Pierre Niney and André Dussolier, was released. The young actor revealed by his performance in Yves Saint-Laurent by Jalil Lespert plays an investigator tasked with unraveling a mystery surrounding the plane crash. A breathtaking suspenseful film that should bring together many spectators in dark rooms, deserted in recent weeks.

Back in this realization of Yann Gozlan, Pierre Niney confided in our colleagues from Konbini. The opportunity for the young actor to reveal a funny anecdote about a crazy evening that almost cost him dearly:

“Once I actually skipped that I was playing at 2pm. I went out with some friends and got home at seven in the morning. And, I don’t know by what miracle, at 1:55 p.m. I wake up, I don’t even know why. I am at home and I wake up. As you can imagine, the next day, I’m not well. I check my cell phone to see what time it is and I see 1:55 pm I tell myself that I’m going to sleep a little more.“Pierre Niney recounts when he realizes that his phone notifies him of 76 missed calls and that it is about the Comédie Française.” Jempties me of my blood “, then declares the actor who understands that he did not get up to go play. “We were playing Marivaux and I opened the room“, he specifies.

An alarm clock failure that could have cost Pierre Niney dearly

The actor says that he somehow manages to find his scooter to join the actors who are patiently waiting for him. “With a quarter of an hour late …“, he says.”I ended up playing the play but I took a big blame“, explains Pierre Niney who specifies that he escaped it narrowly.”If you don’t come you have to pay the receipts for the hall which is around 25,000 euros, I think something like that. There are people to whom it has happened. I no longer know if they had deducted something from my salary, it’s even possible.“





