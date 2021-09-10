Thomas Pesquet will take command of the ISS on October 4

SPACE – Promotion in sight for Thomas Pesquet. The French astronaut, who left for space at the end of April, will take control of the international space station (ISS) on October 4, just announced the European Space Agency (ESA) in a press release.

This is the first time that a Frenchman will take control of the ISS. He will replace the Japanese Akihiko Hoshide, who arrived at the same time as him in space.





Thomas Pesquet will therefore take on a position of high responsibility. “Being in command of the ISS means making sure that all crew members understand their role and contribute to the best of their ability to deliver peak performance as a team,” said Frank De Winne, the first European astronaut to have had this post, in the release.

“In each vehicle in an extreme environment, we cannot afford that there are three people who decide and that the decisions are not the same, there is always only one person who decides”, also detailed the astronaut at the start. April to BFMTV.

ESA specifies that Thomas Pesquet, who is on his second mission to the international space station after that of 2016-2017, must return to Earth with Space X’s Crew Dragon capsule in early or mid-November.

