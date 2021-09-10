Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: gameplay, date and price for the crazy Borderlands spin-off

While waiting for a Borderlands 4 which is undoubtedly not about to arrive, 2K Games will offer us very soon a nice spin-off of the sweet name of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. For the first time, the PlayStation Showcase allowed us to see concretely what awaits us.

Unveiled a few months ago, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was still a little discreet: It was without counting on the PlayStation Showcase last night which was the opportunity for the publisher to unveil its next baby in much more detail. As a reminder, this spin-off of the talented Borderlands saga will revolve around the story of Tina, a crazy young girl well known from the series and with an overflowing imagination. As a narrator, it will therefore tell the story that we can live through one of the four types of characters offered.

If the genre of the shooter-looter will always be part of the game, this new adventure will, however, be part of the fantastic-medieval: we will therefore find trolls, bladed weapons at all costs, magic chests, mystical caves and dragons, all punctuated by guns and constant humor. We can also rely on weapons that are sometimes more original for a Borderlands, like axes or crossbows.

To give you an overview, we advise you to take a look to the video above which sums it up pretty well. As a bonus, we even have some additional information: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on March 25 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. Pre-orders are also open and display a price of 69.99 euros for the PS4 / Xbox One version, and of € 74.99 for the bundle including the PS4 / PS5 and Xbox One / Xbox Series edition, with the added bonus of the Golden Hero Armor and Dragon Lord packs. At last, a final edition, the “Merveilleux Chaos”, is offered at 89.99 euros and will include the elements mentioned above plus the season pass. Make your choice.