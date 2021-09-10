Toulouse: on the stage of the Capitol, the tenor had almost been crushed, a condemned stagehand

the essential

Six years after the incident which occurred at the end of “Tristan and Iseult”, the first judicial epilogue of the dysfunction which had disrupted the end of this opera by Richard Wagner on January 28, 2015 at the Théâtre du Capitole. The machinist was sentenced by the Toulouse Criminal Court

Desperate Tristan, believing himself abandoned by Iseult, the one who loves him, lets himself die. Except that the night of the premiere, at the Théâtre du Capitole in Toulouse, the end of Richard Wagner’s opera almost ended in blood. A piece of scenery weighing more than 200 kg was, symbolically, to stop 80 cm from the American tenor Robert Dean Smith then lying down. But the rock continued its descent. A stagehand stopped the progression and the lyric singer rolled to avoid ending up crushing.

Whose fault is it ? Justice, in a rather laborious way, after appearance, dismissals, further investigation and finally an instruction, suspects Nicolas, operator of the theater in conflict with his colleagues. But this Thursday afternoon in front of his judges, this 42-year-old man still employed by the town hall but far from the Capitol theater affirms it: “I did nothing! “





President Myriam Viargues is surprised and lists the charges. “The day before the performance, the computer program was subject to a necessarily human modification. At that time, you were the only person capable of making this change ”. The stagehand, whose telephony confirms his presence in the theater, “not with certainty”, corrects his defender Me Alexandre Martin, does not budge. “It had been two years since I left this post. It is not a simple manipulation, especially in 40 seconds … “” At the same time, he was using his phone, surprised the defense. It’s a lot. “

Revenge or conspiracy, “nothing sticks”, according to the defense

So who ? The president plays the candid. The members of his old team, the “benders” with whom Nicolas was in conflict? The defendant does not affirm it but leaves the hypothesis open. His lawyer claims the trail. With another argument: “Before each show, a rehearsal of the sets is carried out. It is an obligation. The day of the premiere, they checked everything except the rock! Curious ”, surprised Me Martin. At the helm that day, precisely an “enemy” colleague. Not enough to convince the prosecutor. “All this leaves me doubtful and I see no other solution than your guilt!” “. It requires an 8-month suspended sentence and a € 1,000 fine.

“Too many doubts”, persists the defense who admits a certain fascination “for a file where nothing sticks. Revenge or plot, parts are missing ”. For the lawyer, “even the attitude of the very discreet town hall remains special”. The symbolic euro was requested by Me Marie-Laurence Ginesta.

The court swept aside the doubts: Nicolas is sentenced to 8 months suspended prison sentence, symbolic € 1 for the town hall and € 1,500 for legal costs.