Toxic risks in Pamiers: major fire in progress at Aubert & Duval, staff evacuated, the population confined

the essential

A major fire broke out in an acid tank at the Aubert & Duval factory located in downtown Pamiers, this Friday at 6:50 a.m. The fire started in a building of 400m2. The use of chemicals on the site, which is not Seveso classified, poses the risk of toxic fumes. Staff and residents were evacuated.

Shortly before 7 a.m. this Friday morning, a major fire broke out in the Aubert & Duval factory (specializing in industrial ironwork) in the city center of Pamiers, in Ariège. Significant relief resources have been deployed.

Firefighters have been there in large numbers and are currently there, like the police. The sector is cordoned off to motorists. The workers are evacuated. A number of them can be found on Boulevard de la Liberation.

The prefecture sets up a departmental operational center to coordinate relief operations.





The residents were evacuated. The cloud could be toxic.



The cloud could be toxic according to the police. According to our information, an acid tank would have ignited during the cleaning. The site is not classified Seveso. But with regard to the chemicals that are sometimes handled, there is a fire risk known to the authorities. The alarm was sounded at least five times to signal the danger to the population.

Since this morning, several detonations have been heard on the site and in the immediate vicinity since this morning. The residents met in the field by our journalists all have in mind the explosion of AZF 20 years ago, almost to the day, even if the damage around the Aubert & Duval factory is of course beyond measure.

More info to come.