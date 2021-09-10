Transport in Paris and Île-de-France: the Navigo pass soon integrated into your bank card?

By Caroline J. Posted on September 10, 2021 at 9:36 a.m.

Will Parisians and Ile-de-France residents soon be able to use their bank card to take transport in Île-de-France, thus leaving aside the traditional Navigo pass? In any case, it is a technology on which a Parisian start-up is currently working. We explain to you.

If your Navigo pass was directly integrated into your bank card, would you use it to take the transport in Paris and Île-de-France ? This is a question that you will probably ask yourself very soon since the Parisian start-up SaGa Corp, which edits the solution Bank Manager.one, is currently working on this project for a industrialization by 2024, or for the arrival of the Olympic Games in Paris.

To date, several users of public transport in Paris already use their smartphone to pass through the metro gates thanks to the app ViaNavigo. But the Manager.one online banking wants to go even further by extending this technology to bank cards. Information confirmed this Thursday, September 9, 2021 by the main interested party. ” The Parisian start-up SaGa Corp, which publishes the manager.one banking solution, received aid of 210,000 euros from the Île-de-France region and from Bpifrance in order to materialize the development of the first Visa payment card incorporating a transport ticket »Can we read in a communicated.

For now, we do not yet know the technical details of this new project, but it will therefore be the first payment card to integrate Calypso technology Navigo passes. The difficulty will lie in adapting this technology to the transit terminals. ” The Île-de-France region has several thousand validators (access points to the transport network). The transformation of the entire park to integrate an open payment solution would represent in the short term a cost of at least 500 million euros and years of work. »Explains the bank in the same press release. An experiment is planned as soon as the technology is developed.





With this new project, the dematerialization of the Navigo pass therefore seems to be confirmed. We remind you that the booklets of 10 metro tickets will gradually disappear from October 2021.