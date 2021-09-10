Tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo: Laurent Gerra spurns a very clumsy journalist

Invited to the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo this Thursday, September 9, comedian Laurent Gerra refused the inappropriate request of a journalist.
Some situations … just don’t lend themselves to it. This Thursday, September 9, the Cour des Invalides welcomed the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died on September 6 at the age of 88. To say a last goodbye to Bébel, many cultural personalities made the trip. Alain Delon, Jean Dujardin and Marion Cotillard were notably present, as well as Michel Drucker, Gilles Lellouche or Laurent Gerra. At the end of the ceremony, some of them agreed to answer journalists’ questions. Laurent Gerra, among others, went to the microphone of Naoufel El Khaouafi, special envoy of franceinfo, to deliver a nice tribute to the Magnificent:
“He was happy. He never complained about Jean-Paul”, first entrusted the comedian of RTL to the microphone of franceinfo. “He was a positive person, a joker … Always in a good mood, always with a smile. The last image I’ll keep is her smile. “What Laurent Gerra did not expect was the improbable demand that followed:”Small question, you know how to imitate Jean-Paul Belmondo. Can you do a little imitation for us? “, asked Naoufel El Khaouafi, to which the imitator simply replied: “Now is not the time. It’s nice, but I don’t have the heart for this.” This is called a cramp.
Bebèl buried this September 10 in Paris
Sacred monster of French cinema, Jean-Paul Belmondo made his mark on the big screen by his appearances in The man from Rio (1964), One Hundred Thousand Dollars in the Sun (1964), Borsalino (1970), The magnificent (1973) or again Hold-up (1985). The actor, deceased “calmly” according to the statements of his lawyer, was buried this Friday, September 10 in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés in Paris during an intimate ceremony.
Jean-Paul Belmondo died on September 6.
A tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo was held on September 9 at the Invalides.
Laurent Gerra and Thierry Fremaux
Laurent Gerra and Thierry Fremaux during the national tribute ceremony to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, September 9, 2021.
Many personalities attended the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo on September 9 in Paris.
Laurent Gerra and Thierry Fremaux came to pay tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Invalides.
Laurent Gerra has agreed to answer journalists’ questions.
Laurent Gerra during the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church, in Paris on September 10, 2021.
Laurent Gerra was also present at the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church, in Paris on September 10, 2021.
Laurent Gerra was invited to the intimate ceremony held on September 10 in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris.