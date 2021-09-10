True or Fake. Does Pakistan officially support the Taliban in Afghanistan?

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the Indian media have repeatedly claimed that the Pakistani government supports the Taliban. Is it true ? Decryption of these fake videos broadcast on television and on the site of an Indian tabloid.

For several hours, Indian media have been relaying a video of Pakistani army planes which have crossed the Panjshir region (Afghanistan) to come to the aid of the Taliban against the rebels. Indian TV channel Times Now, followed by 10 million people on Twitter, even posted a video of a fighter jet in flight. But this F-15 does not belong to the Pakistani army in any way and the video is not even shot in Pakistan, it even turns out that it was shot in Wales, according to a netizen.

This is not the first time that Indian media have tried to discredit the Pakistani government by showing that Pakistan is helping the Taliban. An Indian tabloid had published the video of a “Pakistani plane in full combat against the rebels”. This famous video was fake and came from a video game. These repeated fake news are no coincidence, they add fuel to the fire in relations between the two countries. Pakistan has never claimed support for the Taliban in Afghanistan.