Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, intelligence loopholes still plague Bush’s former right-hand man

His testimony is rare. Andrew Card is the man who whispered in George W. Bush’s ear on September 11, 2001 to announce the World Trade Center attacks in New York. Twenty years later, the Islamist attacks which changed the course of history, he writes in the podcast “September 11, the investigation” produced by Grégory Philipps for France Inter. The former White House chief of staff still wonders if by being more vigilant the American authorities could have saved nearly 3,000 lives that day.

“Obviously this is a question that has haunted us in government, he recalls. Should we have known this was going to happen? Yes, we knew Al Qaeda. Yes, we knew Osama Bin Laden. Yes, we knew about the attack on the World Trade Center parking lot in 1993. Yes, we were aware of the attacks on the embassies. Yes, we knew! “

For the former right-hand man of the President of the United States, George W. Bush “did exactly the right thing”. “I read all the intelligence reports he read, remembers Andrew Card. And I remember the controversial one that was handed over in August 2001 telling us that Al Qaeda was about to do something with Bin Laden. And the answer came: ‘Yes he wants to attack’. But no one had envisioned the kind of attack that happened. ” From there to imagine the scenario of September 11, for Andrew Card, it was impossible.

“If someone had said in 2001 that someone was going to hijack a plane and use it as a weapon of mass destruction … I’m not sure many would have believed it.” Andrew Card, former right-hand man of President George W. Bush to franceinfo



What would have been the correct answer? Here again, the former White House chief of staff concedes his powerlessness. “We should have said: no plane in the sky on September 11? We now know that they wanted to launch their attack a few days earlier, so … We would have had the wrong information and we would have chosen the wrong day for prohibit thefts. ” And in addition to being very uncertain, this measure, insists Andrew Card, would have had devastating effects. “If we had said that no plane can fly for a week or a month, it would have been completely destructive to the economy and Congress would probably have told us: what are you doing? You can’t stop our economy like that “, pleads the former right-hand man of George W. Bush, before regretting:

“Now we know we should have done something.” Andrew Card to franceinfo

On September 11, 2001, George W. Bush visited an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida, when the attacks began. This is Andrew Card who tells him that attacks have been perpetrated in New York. “I opened the door to the classroom and arrived behind the president’s back. He was seated in front of these primary school students, their teacher was to the president’s left, the team of journalists a little opposite on his law, he recalls. And I leaned down and whispered in his ear, ‘A second plane hit the second tower. America is under attack ‘.“