Twenty years later, how is 9/11 taught in school?

From middle school to high school, 9/11 incorporated programs and textbooks. But over time, the reactions of the students are not the same.

That was twenty years ago. On September 11, 2001, several terrorist attacks hit the United States, killing nearly 3,000 people and devastating the whole world. In response, US President George W. Bush adopted the doctrine of “preventive war on terrorism”. The following month, he invaded Afghanistan and, two years later, Iraq under Saddam Hussein, a country considered to be a member of the “axis of evil”.

Today, 9/11 has become a historic event – incidentally sometimes referred to as the start of the 21st century – present in school curricula, textbooks and taught in school from middle school.

• In which classes is it taught?

In college, in third

September 11 is mainly part of the 3rd year program, particularly in the chapter which deals with issues and conflicts in the world after 1989, as Éduscol, the official website for information and support for professionals in the field, reminds us. ‘education.

It is most often discussed at the end of the year. “This is the last point of the program on international relations”, explains to BFMTV.com Amélie Hart, professor of history and geography in college and co-head of the history-geography group at Snes, the first teachers’ union of the second degree.

September 11 mentioned in the history textbook of the 3rd year of the Magnard publishing house © Amélie Hart

But this event is often dealt with quickly, usually no more than an hour. “We approach it according to the time available, knowing that the issues and conflicts since the end of the Cold War, that makes a lot of other things to see”, continues Amélie Hart.

Especially since the current program, which dates from 2016 and the reform of the college, there has been among others the presidency of Donald Trump, the conflict in Iraq and Syria or the war in the Sahel …

These are all subjects that professors often try to bring up in the allotted time. “If we want students to understand the world in which they live, we have to tackle more things and therefore give less space to certain events, knowing that the number of hours of lessons ‘not increasing,’ comments the unionist.

In high school, in final

September 11 is studied in the final year. It is part of the theme devoted to the world since the 1990s, “between cooperation and conflicts”. In the Official Bulletin of National Education, September 11 is thus presented as a “point of passage and opening”.

The history and geography textbook of terminale, Magnard © BFMTV

The history and geography textbook of terminale, Magnard © BFMTV

“It is inevitable in the common core, I do not see how we can ignore it”, tells BFMTV.com Pascal Kittel, professor of history and geography in a high school in Strasbourg and federal secretary in charge of educational policies at Sgen-CFDT.

September 11 can also be approached as part of the history, geography, geopolitics and political science (HGGSP) specialty in the final year, in particular in the second topic entitled “To wage war, to make peace: forms of conflict and modes of resolution”. And more particularly when it comes to studying “asymmetric wars”.





The HGGSP terminal manual, Hachette © BFMTV

The HGGSP terminal manual, Hachette © BFMTV

At other levels

The event can also be evoked at other levels or other moments of schooling, without being formally registered in the programs. “For example, we can talk about it when working on media and information education, especially when we talk about conspiracy theories,” continues Amélie Hart.

• Since when is this the case?

The teachers are unanimous: September 11 has been discussed almost since September 11, 2001.

“The next day was my very first day of class as a teacher,” says Amélie Hart. I had bought all the newspapers I could to have material and answer the students’ questions. “

The event was quickly integrated into history and geography courses, whatever their title, within the framework of international relations or the history of the United States.

• What are the reactions of the students?

If the current generation of middle and high school students was born after September 11, this event remains more or less familiar to them. Admittedly, September 11 is the subject of many allusions in popular culture, with frequent evocations in the media, not to mention the commemorations. But for some, “this event which occurred before their birth would even in their eyes be as distant as the Second World War or the Cold War”, estimates Amélie Hart.

“They say to me: ‘Ah yes, the story with the towers’, or ‘ah yes, the planes’, reports Amélie Hart. They associate it with terrorists, but rather with the Islamic State. They mix it up a bit. all.”

“They land a lot”, abounds Pascal Kittel. “It echoes but when asked, they have a hard time fitting it into a timeline, a larger whole like the change in US foreign policy or even into a system of ideas.”

With this estrangement, 9/11 also elicits much less emotional reactions than in the past. It would even have become a “cold” subject whereas the first years, it could be “a little hot”, remembers Amélie Hart.

“They could report conspiracy theories from time to time, you had to prepare for teenage provocations and be ready to respond. This is no longer the case, at least on this subject. prehistory.”

Pascal Kittel also notes that for his part, he no longer approaches the subject in the same way “nor with the same affect” as he did twenty years ago. “I remember the minute’s silence in class, it was heavy.” Today, he says he has “more distance” from the event.